Paresh Rawal’s return in Hera Pheri 3 a publicity stunt? Netizens react ‘mereko to aise dhak dhak ho raha hai’

Hera Pheri is not just a successful franchise but an emotion deeply rooted in every fan. The news of Hera Pheri 3, with the OG trio of Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty, came as the happiest news for fans. But their happiness was short-lived as the veteran star confirmed stepping out of the franchise and not playing Baburao anymore. After weeks of the controversy, it is now revealed that Rawal is back and the film is very much on track. This has left netizens rejoicing and confused as to whether it was actually a publicity stunt.

Recently, in a podcast with Himanshu Mehta, Paresh Rawal confirmed that he has resolved all the issues with Akshay Kumar and the production house. He also stated that everything is now in place. Ever since this confirmation, netizens cannot contain their happiness. Social media is filled with tweets of fans expressing their joy over this. But some even feel this was a publicity stunt.

Fan reactions to Paresh Rawal’s return in Hera Pheri 3

One of the fans tweeted, “#PareshRawal finally returns to Hera Pheri set…all set Ready.” Another tweet read, “Finally #PareshRawal sir is back on track #HeraPheri3.” Yet another fan tweeted, “Finally finally Hera Pheri 3 is back on track as Paresh Rawal sir confirmed it. Can’t wait to see the iconic trio again. Bring it man!.”

“Thankyou thankyou thankyou Paresh Rawal, Sir Kuch characters emotions hote hai Jo hum audience ke sath aise jud jate hai ki kisi aur ko usme imagine hi nahi kar sakte. Happy and excited to see the GOATED TRIO back in #HeraPheri3,” read another tweet.

But one of the tweets also read, “Publicity stunt done and dusted!!” “Hera Pheri Se Pehle Hi Itni Hera Pheri Ho Rahi Hai Roh Hera Pheri Me Kesi Hera Pheri Hogi MERO KO TO AESA DHAK DHAK HO RHA HAI,” said yet another fan.

What did Paresh Rawal say in the interview?

Talking about his return, Paresh Rawal said, "To mera yahi hai ki bhaiya sab aaye saath me sab mehnat kar, bas aur kuch nahi. Resolved. Hua kuch nahi hai! It is all resolved. (So my point is that, bhaiya, everyone should come together and work hard, nothing else. It is resolved. Nothing has happened! It is all resolved.)"

The actor went on to add that Hera Pheri 3 will 100% return to the big screens. He quipped, "Pahle bhi aane hi wali thi, lekin kya hai ki ek dusre ko thoda fine tune karna padta hai. (laughs). First of all, all of them are creative people... Like Priyadarshan hai, Akshay hai yaa Sunil hai, they all are friends for many, many years."

(It was happening earlier also, but the thing is that one has to fine-tune the other a little. (laughs). First of all, all of them are creative people... Like Priyadarshan, Akshay, or Sunil, they have all been friends for many, many years.)

We are sure fans cannot wait to see this amazing trio back on screen.

