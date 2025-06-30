General Hospital Spoilers June 30 Episode: Natalia Crashes Daisy’s Christening Ceremony, Is She Bad News for Sonny?

The new episode of General Hospital is set to bring some major twists and turns, as Natalia will show up at Daisy’s Christening ceremony uninvited. She will disguise herself as one of the guests and quietly sit among the crowd.

However, Sonny and Jason’s security is expected to take care of her because she was to be on the plane to Belize. While Natalia will definitely be thrown out, the question remains: how much damage will she cause to Sonny, Sasha, and Michael on her way out?

Meanwhile, Kristina finds herself in trouble. This might have to do with Sidwell, as he looked quite unhappy while going through the pictures of Sonny and his family members.

One of the reasons behind Sidwell’s hatred against Sonny is that he wouldn’t sell the former his waterfront property. It interferes with whatever Sidwell has in mind for Port Charles.

Is Anna to be in trouble?

Monday’s episode is not only dangerous for Kristina but for Anna too. She is set to face ADA Turner, following her summons to discuss the investigation. Turner has assigned Chase to be on Anna and Dante’s tail to question them further due to her close ties with Sonny.

It is expected to be a long time for Anna, as ADA is not someone who spares the one in doubt easily.

Chase and Brook Lynn make a pact

Chase and Brook Lynn find some time at Daisy’s Christening ceremony to discuss the matter that is concerning them. As per the teasers, it should be about the adoption process.

The discussion could also be linked closely to the couple’s professional lives, as Brook Lynn is dealing with a Deception problem, while Chase could be summoned by ADA Turner anytime.

On the other hand, Lucas tries to help Marco. While he previously did encourage the latter to not turn his mother in, it would be interesting to watch what advice Lucas has for Marco this time.

