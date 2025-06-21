Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt is over a decade younger than him– Know their age difference

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are the new lovebirds in the B-town, and we can't get enough of their chemistry. Time and again, both have shown their affection and love for each other, and fans are in awe of their relationship. Recently, at the Sitaare Zameen Par premiere, Aamir and Gauri posed hand in hand, proving that love looks better when expressed. Amid this, there has been quite a discussion about their relationship and age gap. It was recently discovered that Aamir and Gauri share a 14-year age difference.

Aamir Khan is 14 years older than Gauri

On Aamir Khan's 60th birthday, the actor officially revealed that he was in a relationship with Gauri Spratt. He proudly introduced his girlfriend to the world, showing off his love for her. What's admirable about their relationship is that Gauri is over a decade younger than Aamir.

Aamir, who is 60 years old, and Gauri Spratt, 46 years old, share a 14-year age difference. However, despite their age, cultural differences, and life experiences, the two found love and comfort in each other.

Aamir and Gauri's PDA at the Sitaare Zameen Par premiere night also didn't escape eagle-eyed fans. Gauri, who arrived to support Aamir on his big day, posed with him and his son for the pictures.

Speaking about Gauri Spratt's life, she is a mother to a 6-year-old and works as the Head of Design at a company.

About Aamir Khan's relationships

Before dating Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. However, after parting ways, Aamir shares a cordial relationship with them. Gauri and Aamir's relationship started as friendship and soon turned into a relationship. The lovebirds first met 25 years ago but lost contact. They reconnected two years ago, and their bond then developed into a relationship.

About Aamir Khan's new film Sitaare Zameen Par

Workwise, Aamir Khan's movie Sitaare Zameen Par released on June 20 and has been ruling the box office. The sports comedy-drama stars the beloved actor alongside Genelia Deshmukh. Along with these two, the film also boasts talented debutants.

The movie features Aparna Purohit, Aroush Datta, Vedant Sharmaa, Rishi Shahani, Dolly Ahluwalia Tewari, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Naman Misra, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran, Aayush Bhanusali, Gurpal Singh, and Brijendra Kala The movie serves as a sequel to the heartwarming classic Taare Zameen Par.

