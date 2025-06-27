EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan gives update on Lahore: 1947, ‘Sunny Deol has great action scene in the film’

Aamir Khan is currently basking in the success of Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor continues to promote the movie even after its release. In an exclusive Masterclass with Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan not only talked about his latest release but also dropped updates on his upcoming ventures.

Aamir Khan reveals Lahore 1947 is not an action film but…

One of the most-awaited production ventures of Aamir Khan is Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol in the lead. Talking about the movie, Aamir Khan mentioned that Lahore 1947 is not an action film, but there is one great action sequence that Sunny Deol nailed like a true-blue action hero.

The Ghajini actor said, “Lahore has got Sunny Deol, who is an action star. Ek sequence action ka usme bahut kamaal hai, fantastic action he has done in that. But the film is not an action film. It's basically a drama.”

When the actor was quizzed about its possible release date, Aamir mentioned, “I don't know yet. Once this release gets over, I'll get into those films (his production ventures).”

For the uninitiated, Lahore 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Apart from Sunny Deol, the movie also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, and others. The movie is based on a play titled ‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai’, written by Ashgar Wajahat.

Aamir Khan opens up on his upcoming production ventures

Apart from Lahore 1947, Aamir Khan revealed his upcoming slate of releases, which he has produced under his banner- Lahore 1947, Pritam Pyaare, Ek Din, and Happy Patel.



Elaborating on Pritam Pyaare, he said, “Pritam Pyaare has got Sanjay Mishra and Neeraj (Sood). It's not a huge star cast or anything, but it's a wonderful story. I really like it.”

Aamir concluded by mentioning Ek Din, which stars his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, and Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos, which is headlined by Vir Das. He gushed about Happy Patel and called it a “mad comedy.”

