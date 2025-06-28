The Great Indian Kapil Show: Anupam Kher recalls Amitabh Bachchan teasing him for giving massage to co-actress' mom, find out who

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 is back with its second episode. The second episode of Kapil Sharma's show was graced by Metro.. In Dino star cast. During the show, Anupam Kher took a trip down memory lane and shared a behind-the-scenes story from the sets of Hum. He recalled giving massage to his co-actor's mother, which led to co-actor Amitabh Bachchan teasing him about it. This revelation came after Anupam mentioned that he had done massage work for two months as a job.

Anupam Kher recalls doing massage as a job

Kapil Sharma praised Anurag Basu for being a multitasker with a wide range of skills, including cooking. Anupam Kher revealed that Basu even knows how to dance. While everyone was complimenting, the filmmaker emphasized that anyone entering the film industry should have a Plan B, which is why he learned so many diverse skills.

Following Anurag Basu, Pankaj Tripathi mentioned that he also knows how to cook, as he had previously worked as a chef in a hotel.

Anupam Kher then shared that he used to give massages. When everyone laughed at this revelation, the actor shared his story. He said, "After I finished my course at National School of Drama, all my formal education from first standard to third ended."

The actor then recalled that he saw an advertisement where a hotel was offering a massage course. Anupam added, "Maine 3 mahine ka massage ka course kiya. Massage ki bhi thi 2 mahine (I did a massage course for 3 months. I even did massage for 2 months)."

Anupam Kher shares an anecdote from Hum sets

He then recalled shooting for Hum and shared a hilarious anecdote. Kher share, "Hum ki shooting mei, Amit ji aur sab log baithe the. Toh mai sabki massage kar rha tha. Sabki Danyy vagera ki kari. Toh jab mai Shilpa Shirodkar ki mother ki massage karne laga uss samay light chali gayi (During Hum shoot, all Amitabh Bachchan and everyone was sitting. I was giving massage to everyone. I did it for Danny. When I was giving massage to Shilpa Shirodkar's mother, the electricity went off)."

He added, "Shilpa Ji ki mother kar rahi thi 'Oh Anupam!' (Shilpa's mother was saying 'Oh Anupam!')." This left everyone in splits.

Anupam revealed how Amitabh Bachchan then teased him. He revealed, "Toh Amit Ji zor se bole, 'Bhaiya light jaldi lekar aao.' (The Amitabh shouted, 'Bring the electricity quickly.')." Kapil teased Anupam for this revelation.

Metro... In Dino is slated to release on July 4, 2025.

