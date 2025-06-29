Bou Butta Bhuta grosses Rs 15 crore in 18 days, Babushaan Mohanty starrer crosses Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in Odisha

Babushaan Mohanty starrer Odia movie Bou Butta Bhuta continues its glorious run at the box office. The horror flick has been scripting history in Odisha ever since it hit the cinemas. The movie has already surpassed the lifetime cume of Pathaan in the state and now has gone over Shah Rukh Khan's another blockbuster movie, Jawan.

Advertisement

Bou Butta Bhuta nets Rs 75 crore on 3rd Sunday, cume reaches Rs 12.50 crore

Distributed by Prakash Films, Bou Butta Bhuta earned Rs 6.55 crore in its extended opening week, followed by an encouraging second week of Rs 4.15 crore net. The movie further entered the third weekend by collecting Rs 50 lakh on Friday, and collected Rs 55 lakh on Saturday. As per estimates, the movie witnessed a good jump today on Day 18 (3rd Sunday) and collected around Rs 75 lakh net.

The 18-day cume of Bou Butta Bhuta now stands at Rs 12.50 crore net, which is Rs 15.10 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Bou Butta Bhuta beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in Odisha, races towards KGF Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2

With a cume of Rs 15 crore plus, the Babushaan Mohanty starrer horror movie stormed past the final collections of Jawan in Odisha. The Atlee-directed mass action drama had grossed Rs 14.75 crore in the state.

Advertisement

The next targets for Bou Butta Bhuta are KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 15.25 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs 15.50 crore). Examining its trends, the movie is expected to surpass the lifetime cume of Prabhas' starrer and become the second-highest-grossing Indian movie in Odisha. The top spot currently belongs to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (Rs 22 crore).

Day-wise box office collection of Bou Butta Bhuta is as follows:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 40 lakh 2 Rs 45 lakh 3 Rs 1 crore 4 Rs 1.25 crore 5 Rs 1 crore 6 Rs 90 lakh 7 Rs 80 lakh 8 Rs 75 lakh 9 Rs 75 lakh 10 Rs 80 lakh 11 Rs 1 crore 12 Rs 45 lakh 13 Rs 40 lakh 14 Rs 40 lakh 15 Rs 35 lakh 16 Rs 50 lakh 17 Rs 55 lakh 18 Rs 75 lakh (est.) Total Rs 12.50 crore net

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Kannappa India Box Office: Vishnu Manchu-led earns Rs 18.75 cr in 2 days, benefits by Prabhas cameo in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana