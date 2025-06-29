Box Office: Maa scores good results in opening weekend, Kajol starrer collects Rs 17.25 crore in 3 day

Maa, starring Kajol in the lead role, is holding up well at the box office. The mytho-horror drama, directed by Vishal Furia, has met with mixed bag reactions, but managed to impress with its folklore and horror factor.

Maa clocks Rs 6.50 crore on Day 3, approaches Rs 20 crore mark

Bankrolled by Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Maa debuted with Rs 4.75 crore on its debut day. The movie further witnessed a good jump of 26% and collected Rs 6 crore on Day 2. As per estimates, the mytho-horror drama saw another jump of 10% today and added Rs 6.50 crore to the tally.

Advertisement

The total three-day cume of Maa now stands at Rs 17.25 crore net at the Indian box office. Though this is an impressive figure for a Kajol starrer, the movie could have performed much better had it opened to superlative word-of-mouth. Moreover, one cannot ignore that the makers lured the audience with a BUY-TWO-GET-ONE-FREE offer on the tickets.

The real test of Maa will begin from Monday onwards. If the movie manages to hold well and register a reasonable drop, it can see a long run at the box office.

Maa faces tough competition from Sitaare Zameen Par and F1 (Formula One)

Though Maa had better screens than Brad Pitt's F1 (Formula One), it still remained behind. The Kajol starrer also faced a major dent by Aamir Khan's holdover release, Sitaare Zameen Par, which witnessed a 100% growth from its second Friday to second Saturday.

It will be interesting to see how Maa performs further on the weekdays. It will have a new competition from next weekend onwards as Anurag Basu's romantic drama, Metro…In Dino, is slated to hit the screens on July 4th.

Advertisement

Box Office collection of Maa is as follows:

Day Net Box Office 1 Rs 4.75 crore 2 Rs 6.00 crore 3 Rs 6.50 crore (est.) TOTAL Rs 17.25 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Kannappa India Box Office: Vishnu Manchu-led earns Rs 18.75 cr in 2 days, benefits by Prabhas cameo in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana