F1 India Box Office: Brad Pitt starrer amazes with a 40 percent growth on Saturday; Nets Rs 12.50 crore in 2 days and set to emerge a HIT

Joseph Krasinski's F1 starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon and others, showed a stiff 40 percent growth on its second day at the box office after a superb first day of Rs 5.25 crore. With Rs 7.25 crore net on day 2, the total of F1 stands at Rs 12.50 crore and by the end of the weekend, it should be Rs 20 crore net.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of F1 Are As Under

Day India Net Collection 1 Rs 5.25 crore 2 Rs 7.25 crore Total Rs 12.50 crore net in 2 days

F1 Stands At Rs 12.50 Crore Net After 2 Days In India

F1 got a start and the strong word around the film should help it trend well in India, despite competition. The fact that it retains IMAX screens in week 2 as well shall ensure remarkable numbers even when Jurassic World Rebirth hits theatres next week. Final collections in the range of the superhit Final Destination: Bloodlines can't be ruled out strictly by the kind of acceptance that it enjoys. That would also make F1 among the highest grossing original (not part of any IP) movies in the country.

F1 Crushes Pre-Release Predictions Rather Comfortably

The global numbers of F1 through Friday have come and they are around USD 64.50 million. A global weekend pushing to USD 150 million is what is expected now. The opening weekend projections prior to the release were around USD 100 million and they shall be crushed rather comfortably, now.

Advertisement

The movie's high budget won't be easy to recover theatrically. But if F1 manages to cross USD 500 million globally by the end of its run, it will be seen as a good result if not great; especially given the pessimism in the trade because its release is right before giants like Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman.

F1's Numbers Show That Brad Pitt Still Has The Ability To Pull Audiences To Theatres

With F1, Brad Pitt has shown that he still has it in him as far as getting people to theatres is considered. The next movie the actor works on is a Netflix original. His next theatrical venture is waited for with bated breath.

F1 plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on F1 and Brad Pitt.

ALSO READ: F1 The Movie Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt starrer off to flying start in India