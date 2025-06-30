Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office: Aamir Khan starrer nears Rs 200 crore globally in 10 days; Emerges a HIT

The Aamir Khan led Sitaare Zameen Par has done well in its second weekend, as the 10-day total in India stands around Rs 120 crore. The film has collected about Rs 32.50 crore in its second weekend, after an opening week of Rs 87.50 crore. The RS Prassana directorial grew from strength to strength, showing a drop of merely 40 percent from the first weekend, and is headed to record a strong theatrical run in India for the coming few weeks.

Advertisement

While the India business is good, the film is just about decent in the international belts due to high competition and a rather odd release planning. The Aamir Khan starrer has collected around USD 6 million (INR 51 crore) in the international belts in 10-days, and is headed for a finish around the USD 8.25 million (INR 70 crore) mark in the overseas markets.

The 10-day global gross for Sitaare Zameen Par stands around the Rs 194 crore mark, and the film will enter the Rs 200 crore club on 2nd Monday. Given the present trends, the Aamir Khan film will be looking for a finish in the range of Rs 275 crore to Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office, with India closing around the Rs 205 crore (GBOC) mark and the international marks clocking a little above the Rs 70 crore number.

The trend so far, and the projected trajectory ahead seals the HIT tag for this social comedy, making it a rare W for the genre in post Covid world. When Sitaare Zameen Par opened on June 20, no one would have thought of the film hitting the Rs 200 crore mark at global box office by the end of its run, and today, it’s sitting at the number in 10-days, racing towards the Rs 300 crore club, which signifies a good amount of appreciation in the target audience. The controlled costs acted as the biggest plus in Sitaare Zameen Par a profitable venture for all stakeholders!

Advertisement

Here's a look at global estimates of Sitaare Zameen Par

India Gross: Rs 143 crore

Overseas: Rs 51 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 194 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Box Office: Maa scores good results in opening weekend, Kajol starrer collects Rs 17.25 crore in 3 day