Decoding the budget & revenue of Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar’s comic caper breaks even for Sajid Nadiadwala - Secures AVERAGE verdict
Housefull 5 is nearing the end of its mixed theatrical run. The movie has recovered its costs but has not performed as per the expectations of a Housefull franchise film.
Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri and others is nearing the end of its theatrical run. With a strong flow of new releases every week, there's not much hold that we can expect for the comic-caper. An India net of around Rs 165 crore and an overseas gross of approximately USD 7.5-8 million is what we expect for the 5th installment of Housefull.
Housefull 5 Opened Well But Saw Collections Dwindling After The Weekend
Housefull 5 has performed averagely at the box office. However, given that it is part of one of the most successful comedy franchises in India with a 100 percent hit track record, it should have done better. After a good weekend, the movie could not hold strong over the weekdays. Despite no stiff competition from new releases, the week 2 of Housefull 5 was under par. After that, Sitaare Zameen Par brought the film down to single digits in week 3. All said and done, the movie's costs have been recovered.
The Economics Of Housefull 5 Are As Under
|
Particulars
|Amount
|Budget
|Rs 220 crore
|P&A
|Rs 20 crore
|Total Costs
|Rs 240 crore
|Digital Rights
|Rs 75 crore
|Satellite Rights
|Rs 40 crore
|Music
|Rs 20 crore
|India Share
|Rs 78 crore
|Overseas Share
|Rs 27 crore
|Total Recoveries
|Rs 240 crore
Particulars
Team Housefull 5 Will Get A Subsidy In The Days To Follow
The budget of Housefull 5 includes a part remuneration of Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar works on a part upfront and part profit-share basis. For this movie, since there are not much overflows outside the Rs 15-20 crore that will come to the producers in the form of subsidy, the actor won't be making his desired amount.
Jolly LLB 3 Is Expected To Unleash Akshay Kumar's Box Office Potential Post Pandemic
Housefull 5 is just another stepping stone for Akshay Kumar. He is regaining the trust of the audience with every film and that can be seen in the growing trajectory of his films. It is expected that Jolly LLB 3 will unleash the true potential of Akshay Kumar; that has not been seen since the start of the pandemic.
Housefull 5 In Theatres
Housefull 5 plays in select theatres across India. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Housefull 5 and Akshay Kumar
