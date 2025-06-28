Top Opening Day 2025: Maa surprises, Vicky Kaushal retains the number one spot with Chhavva

Maa released in theatres yesterday, amidst stiff competition from holdover release Sitaare Zameen Par and new Hollywood release F1. There also was Kannappa but the movie hasn't really eaten into the Kajol starrer's business in North India. With Rs 4.25 crore net on the opening day, Maa has emerged as Bollywood's 11th biggest opener of 2025.

Maa Braves Competition To Net Rs 4.25 Crore On Day 1; Becomes Year's 11th Biggest Bollywood Opener

With the way Sitaare Zameen Par was trending and with the way F1 was selling tickets like hot cakes, it looked as though Maa would fall short of opening to respectable numbers. However, it has managed it and now, it is about how much it grows over the weekend.

Chhaava Remains Bollywood's Top Opener Of The Year; Bollywood Backs War 2 To Topple The Period War Drama

Chhaava remains the year's biggest opener, even after 6 months. The fact that Bollywood still doesn't have its first Rs 30 crore plus opener is alarming. Now, all eyes are on War 2 to ensure Bollywood doesn't just get its first Rs 30 crore opener of the year but also its first Rs 50 crore opener net this year.

The Top Bollywood Openers Of 2025 In India Are As Under

Rank Movie Net India Opening 1 Chhaava Rs 29.50 crore 2 Sikandar Rs 25 crore 3 Housefull 5 Rs 22 crore 4 Raid 2 Rs 19 crore 5 Sky Force Rs 13.75 crore 6 Sitaare Zameen Par Rs 10.50 crore 7 Jaat Rs 9 crore 8 Kesari 2 Rs 7.50 crore 9 Bhool Chuk Maaf Rs 6 crore 10 Deva Rs 5.25 crore 11 Maa Rs 4.25 crore 12 The Diplomat Rs 4 crore

*The list does not include Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release opening since the movie released in 2016.

Maa Faces Stiff Competition At The India Box Office In The Days To Come; Holding Strong Is Essential

Maa will now need to show solid growth over the weekend and then trend strong over the weekdays to be in contention to be a success. The competition at the India box office gets fierce the coming week with Metro... In Dino and Jurassic World Rebirth, both eyeing to get high performing screens. After months of not having enough releases, audiences finally have multiple movie options to choose from.

Maa plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Maa.

