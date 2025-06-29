Aamir Khan's GF Gauri Spratt leaves a comment on superstar's acting - says 'There’s always room for improvement'

Aamir Khan is basking in the success of Sitaare Zameen Par after the movie’s release on June 20, 2025. As the actor was recently seen in an interview with The Lallantop, his ladylove, Gauri Spratt, reacted to his acting.

Gauri Spratt reacts to Aamir Khan’s acting

In the interaction with the audience during the chat, Gauri Spratt was put in the spotlight and was offered a chance to ask him any questions. While unable to come up with a question at the moment, Aamir remarked, “She has watched very few of my films.”

Agreeing with him and highlighting how she has only watched a few films of his, Gauri playfully said, “There’s always room for improvement.”

Continuing their conversation, Gauri added that before she became friends with Aamir, she had only watched some of his films like Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, and 3 Idiots. She also loved his performance in Akele Hum Akele Tum.

However, after they became acquainted, she made efforts to watch more of his films and watched Ghajini and Dangal. Interestingly, she did not watch Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt

For those who don't know, Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, during his 60th birthday celebration. Both of them, who had met 20 years ago, reconnected after some time, which further evolved into a relationship.

Following his divorce from ex-wife Kiran Rao, the actor revealed how he found his girlfriend at a point in life when he was looking for someone who could bring him peace.

Coming to Aamir Khan’s work front, the actor was recently seen in the lead role for Sitaare Zameen Par (SZP). The movie directed by RS Prasanna is a sports comedy drama and the official remake of the Spanish movie Champions (2018).

The story focuses on a suspended basketball coach. After getting into an accident, the man is ordered by the court to serve community service. This leads him to help and train a team of players with disabilities in an upcoming tournament, ultimately changing his life too.

Moving ahead, Aamir Khan is set to join hands with director Rajkumar Hirani for a film on Dadasaheb Phalke and a superhero flick with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

