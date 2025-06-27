EXCLUSIVE: War 2 locks exclusive IMAX showcasing across 33 screens in India and key global market

Over the years, Yash Raj Films has established a strong distribution network, with their offices running across the country. The studio often has an upward hand in the clash scenario owing to a good hold on exhibitors in almost every circuit of India. Come the Independence Day weekend, and their ambitious actioner, War 2 led by Hrithik Roshan, NTR, and Kiara Advani is all set to release with the Lokesh Kangaraj-directed Coolie with Rajinikanth in the lead. And Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that YRF has inked an exclusive deal with IMAX.

According to reliable trade sources, no other film except for War 2 will see an IMAX release in India over the Independence Day weekend. “In a strategy move, YRF has already secured an exclusive nationwide showcasing on the big screen format of IMAX, which means that no other film except for War 2 will get showcasing at the aforementioned properties in India. The film has secured a run on IMAX properties until the release of the next Conjuring film. Internationally too, most properties catering to the Indian diaspora are giving a preference to War 2 at IMAX properties,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that YRF has secured a deal of approx. 2 weeks in Imax and is currently in advanced conversations with exhibitors to release the Ayan Mukerji directorial in a manner that ensures WAR 2 reaches audiences in high-quality cinematic experiences worldwide. India has approx. 33 IMAX screens, and these are touted to be the high-performing centres for film business.

Marketed as a face-off between Hrithik Roshan and NTR, War 2 is gearing up for a massive release all across the globe on August 14. While the makers have already dropped the teaser of War 2, the music and other marketing assets will be unleashed from mid-July, leading to the film’s release.

Crucially, War 2 is expected to unveil long-term storylines and characters that will send ripples across all future instalments including Alpha, Pathaan 2, and Tiger v/s Pathaan, laying a robust foundation for what's to come in this interconnected cinematic world. The film has been designed for the big screen with six larger-than-life action sequences featuring the emotionally charged-up characters leading to all the drama and thrill.

As reported by Pinkvilla before, YRF has declined pre-release offers for theatrical rights in Indian and International markets, opting for a full-scale self-release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we bring more on War 2 shortly.

