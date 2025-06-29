Shine Tom Chacko opens up for first time after losing his father in fatal crash: ‘I truly broke down and cried…’

Disclaimer: This article contains a mention of an individual’s death.

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko had hit the headlines recently after the actor lost his father in a fatal car accident. Recovering from the incident himself, the actor opens up for the first time.

Shine Tom Chacko details about losing his father

In his conversation with The Cue, Shine Tom Chacko said, “I was lying in the back seat. I’d usually wake up from sleep and ask my daddy for a biscuit. Daddy would then give me a biscuit two or three times. However, when I suddenly opened my eyes, the vehicle had suffered a crash. I was in the back. After that, my dad never spoke with any of us again.”

Talking more about the incident, the Devara actor detailed how the issue occurred rather suddenly. He added, “Until then, an accident was just a sight to me. But when you go through it yourself…I truly broke down and cried, standing on the road, I kept on saying - Someone please come and help, someone please get us to the hospital.”

Shine Tom Chacko further added how his brother Joe John Chacko was sitting in the front seat but somehow managed to escape unharmed. Seeing him walk made the actor wonder whether he is truly okay or is going to collapse with some undetected injury.

The actor continued that his father had restrained him from driving because of taking medications from rehab facilities. Speaking about his mother, Shine revealed she is yet to completely accept his father’s passing, constantly asking about his whereabouts while she herself is bedridden with a hip injury.

Shine Tom Chacko’s accident

For those unaware, Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko suffered a car crash while travelling to Bengaluru. The accident, which took place in the early hours of June 6, 2025, occurred after their car rammed into a parked lorry.

As he, along with his parents, brother, and driver, was venturing out together, his father, CP Chacko, passed away with the fatal impact. Everyone was soon rushed to a hospital, with Shine himself sustaining injuries to his shoulder and spine.

