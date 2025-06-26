EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and team to launch action-packed Maalik trailer on July 1

After Bhul Chuk Maaf, Rajkummar Rao is set to enter the action genre for the first time. The actor is already making waves for his new beard look in his upcoming action-gangster drama, Maalik. While the teaser has received an overwhelming response from the audience, the makers are all set to drop their biggest promotional asset very soon.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the Maalik trailer will be launched at a grand event on July 1, 2025. According to a source close to the development, the action-packed trailer has a lot of high points and hero-elevation scenes. It will be filled with seeti maar dialogues and clapworthy moments. The team believes that the trailer will take the excitement among the audience and buzz around the movie a notch higher.

The source mentioned that the whole cast and crew of Maalik will be present at the trailer launch event, and the much-awaited asset will kickstart the promotions in full swing. As the movie is slated to hit the big screens on July 11, Rajkummar Rao and his team are planning to go all out in the final phase of promotions.

Rajkummar Rao will be seen playing a gangster in the movie who has a solid character arc, promising a treat for the action lovers. The storytelling has a very commercial palette and features Rao in a larger-than-life avatar.

Manushi Chhillar is playing the female lead and romantic interest to Rajkummar Rao’s character. The star cast also includes talented names like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Medha Shankr, Anshuman Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire.

Malik is helmed by Pulkit, who previously won appreciation for the Bhoomi Pednekar-starrer Bhakshak. The commercial entertainer is produced by Jay Shewakramani, known for films like Jaawani Jaaneman, Freddy, Malang, Race 2, and It’s Entertainment, among others.

Last seen in Maddock Films’ Bhul Chuk Maaf, Maalik will mark Rajkummar Rao's second release of the year. He will have another release with Toaster, co-starring Sanya Malhotra, set to stream directly on Netflix. Moreover, the actor has also confirmed to headline the Sourav Ganguly biopic.

