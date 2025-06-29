Kannappa India Box Office: Vishnu Manchu-led earns Rs 18.75 cr in 2 days, benefits by Prabhas cameo in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

Vishnu Manchu's latest film, Kannappa, is performing decently at the box office. It created buzz with the inclusion of Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal, who made guest appearances in the movie.

The Mukesh Kumar Singh-directed Hindu epic devotional film registered a 25% drop on its second day, following an opening day with a double-digit figure.

Kannappa collects Rs 8 crore on Day 2, cume approaches Rs 20 crore

Mounted on a considerable cost, Kannappa debuted with Rs 10.75 crore and collected Rs 8 crore on its second day, taking the total two-day cume to Rs 18.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to storm past the Rs 25 crore mark by the end of its opening weekend.

Day-wise box office collection of Kannappa:

Day India Box Office Friday Rs 10.75 crore Saturday Rs 8 crore Total Rs 18.75 crore

Kannappa benefits from Prabhas' guest appearance

The movie heavily benefited from Prabhas' cameo in the Telugu belt, where it accounted for a significant portion of its box office collections. Kannappa drew Rs 6.25 crore from the Nizam, Rs 2 crore from the Ceded, and Rs 5.5 crore from the Andhra territory in the past two days. The rest of India remained dismal and contributed only Rs 5 crore to the total cumulative amount.

Though these are good box office figures for a Vishnu Manchu-led movie, still, a lot more was expected due to its huge production cost and the stars involved in the film. Inspired by a true mythological story of Bhakta Kannappa, the movie is receiving mixed reactions from the audience and critics. Had the movie opened to superlative word of mouth, its box office numbers could have been much better.

The two-day box office collections of Kannappa are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 13.75 cr. Nizam Rs. 6.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 2.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 5.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 5.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 18.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

