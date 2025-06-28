EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan reveals why he didn't direct films after Taare Zameen Par: 'If I turn director, I will quit acting'

Aamir Khan isn't just an actor par excellence but a visionary filmmaker who dares to bring less-explored subjects on the big screen. Lately, the actor has been trending on social media owing to his latest release, Sitaare Zameen Par. Meanwhile, Aamir sat down for a candid conversation with Pinkvilla and revealed why he has distanced himself from directing movies.

When asked about what has kept him away from direction after Taare Zameen Par (Aamir’s only directorial venture until now), Mr Perfectionist replies, “The reason that I have not directed a film since Taare Zameen Par is because I love acting a lot.”

Watch Pinkvilla’s exclusive interview with Aamir Khan here:

Adding to his statement, the Dangal actor mentions that if he turns director, he would quit acting. He feels that direction and filmmaking are so interesting that one might find acting boring. “Mai uss type ka aadmi hun ki agar main bore ho raha hun toh main kaam nahi kar paata (I'm that type of person that if I get bored, I cannot work),” says Aamir.

Aamir Khan reveals what led him to direct Taare Zameen Par

Shedding light on how he ended up directing Taare Zameen Par, the 60-year-old remarks that he had no intention of directing the movie but a crisis led him to do the same. Making a candid revelation, Aamir Khan says that whenever he directs his first film after Taare Zameen Par, he won't engage himself in the acting business.

Furthermore, the PK actor highlights that Sitaare Zameen Par was Prasanna’s choice and at all times, he was always a director.

For the unversed, Sitaare Zameen Par tells the story of a basketball coach Gulshan, who trains a group of specially-abled children for a basketball championship. Besides Aamir, the film stars Genelia Deshmukh, who plays the role of his wife in the movie. Touted as the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, it hit the theaters on June 20.

