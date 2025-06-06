Housefull 5 release and movie review LIVE UPDATES: Netizens find 1st half ‘killer’, Akshay Kumar’s film sells 95,000 tickets

The makers of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan starrer have released the much-awaited comedy caper with two different climaxes. Yes! You heard that right. You can watch the same film with 2 different climaxes. Housefull 5A will have a different killer, while Housefull 5B will have someone else from the cast as the killer.

As Akshay already mentioned in a video he put up on his social media that the entire film remains the same, and it’s just the climax that will differ. So fans can pick from either of the two films and enjoy them.