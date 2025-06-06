Housefull 5 release and movie review LIVE UPDATES: Netizens find 1st half ‘killer’, Akshay Kumar’s film sells 95,000 tickets
The makers of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan starrer have released the much-awaited comedy caper with two different climaxes. Yes! You heard that right. You can watch the same film with 2 different climaxes. Housefull 5A will have a different killer, while Housefull 5B will have someone else from the cast as the killer.
As Akshay already mentioned in a video he put up on his social media that the entire film remains the same, and it’s just the climax that will differ. So fans can pick from either of the two films and enjoy them.
Fans who are watching the first day, first show have already reached till the interval and have started pouring their reactions about the first half of the film. One of the fan write, "Housefull 5 Review FIRST HALF Good Akshay Kumar Shines as usual Rest are good too Music & BGM Some jokes land well and rest are handled by the cast Hope 2nd half has the same pace".
Another fan wrote, "Was so excited, that booked a 7.45 am show at Infinity, Andheri and truly what a mad film Housefull 5. Just the interval and it's a killer."
The much-anticipated Housefull 5 has hit the theatres on June 6, 2025, with a staggering 7,000-plus screens worldwide. It is Akshay Kumar’s widest release as a lead hero.
The killer-comedy directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala will roll out across 5,000 screens in India and 2,000 screens internationally. The film releases in 85+ countries internationally, at 1,300 different locations.
The much-anticipated Housefull 5 has hit the theatres on June 6, 2025, with a staggering 7,000-plus screens worldwide. It is Akshay Kumar’s widest release as a lead hero.
The killer-comedy directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala will roll out across 5,000 screens in India and 2,000 screens internationally. The film releases in 85+ countries internationally, at 1,300 different locations.
The much-anticipated Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar in the lead has started on a good note at the global box office, with its advance bookings painting an encouraging picture, particularly in New Zealand.
The fifth instalment of the much-loved franchise has recorded a stellar NZD 28,000 in gross advance bookings for its opening day in New Zealand. It has secured its place as the Bollywood film with the fifth-highest advances in the market.
Just a few hours before the release of Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5, the advance booking for the comic caper looked close in the vicinity of 95,000 tickets.
While PVRInox had sold 75,500 tickets, Cinepolis has sold about 19,250 tickets for the opening day as on Thursday at 11.59 PM. The film could open the first show on Friday morning with pre-sales of 1.10 lakh.
Taking to their X handles, fans have already started pouring in love and best wishes to Akshay Kumar and the entire cast of Housefull 5. The hype is real, and we are thrilled to see the internet flooded with tweets.
But amongst so many reactions, what caught our eyes were some tweets of fans demanding everyone to refrain from sharing the climax or giving out any spoilers or revealing who the killer is in the film.
The much-awaited Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, has hit the big screen on June 6, 2025. When just a day and a half was left, advance bookings in India’s top national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, were moving at a strictly average pace.
As of 12 noon on June 4, the film had sold 25,000 tickets in PIC. We can only hope for the film to break all the records till now.