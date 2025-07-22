7 best horror movies on Prime Video: Stree 2 to Tumbbad

Horror movies are a great source of entertainment. While some cinephiles watch it for the thrill and adrenaline rush, others enjoy it as a social experience. There have been many horror films available to watch on OTT platforms. Today, we have curated a list of seven horror films that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

7 best horror movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video that will send chills down your spine



1. Stree 2

Run time: 143 minutes

Star cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee

Director: Amar Kaushik

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2018 release, Stree. It reunites the original star cast, including Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The story of the Stree sequel picks up after the events of Stree, where a female spirit from the first part is introduced. The story of the 2024 horror comedy delves into Sarkata, a headless entity who abducts progressive women in Chanderi.

2. Tumbbad

Run time: 113 minutes

Star cast: Sohum Shah

Director: Rahi Anil Barve

Originally released in 2018, Tumbbad is a period folk horror drama that stars Sohum Shah in the lead role. The story revolves around a cursed ancestral fortune hidden in the village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra. In the movie, Sohum plays the role of Vinayak Rao, a greedy man who is obsessed with the hidden treasure guarded by Hastar, an ancient deity.

3. Chhorii 2

Run time: 134 minutes

Star cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan

Director: Vishal Furia

Directed by Vishal Furia, Chhorii 2 marks the second installment of the Chhorii franchise. It stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan. While Nushrratt plays the lead role of Sakshi, Soha essays the role of Daasi Maa. The horror movie deals with themes of patriarchy, child marriage, and female subjugation. The plot of the Chhorii sequel begins seven years after the events of the first film.

4. Phone Bhoot

Run time: 136 minutes

Star cast: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter

Director: Gurmmeet Singh

Phone Bhoot features two unemployed young men, Major and Gullu (Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter), who aspire to become exorcists. The 2022 supernatural comedy stars Katrina Kaif as a ghost named Ragini Maheshwari.

5. Kaal

Run time: 125 minutes

Star cast: Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Vivek Oberoi

Director: Soham Shah

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, Kaal delves into the story of a group of friends who battle against a mysterious entity in the fictional Orbit National Park. The supernatural horror movie stars Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Vivek Oberoi. Devgn plays the role of Kaali Pratap Singh.

6. 1920

Run time: 129 minutes

Star cast: Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma

Director: Vikram Bhatt

Starring Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma, 1920 is about a married couple who move into a haunted house. In Vikram Bhatt's directorial, Adah's character Lisa gets possessed by an evil spirit.

7. Purana Mandir

Run time: 138 minutes

Star cast: Mohnish Bahl and Aarti Gupta

Director: Tulsi Ramsay and Shyam Ramsay

Purana Mandir chronicles the story of a demonic magician, Samri, who curses a king that every female born in the latter's family would die during their birth. The 1984 horror film starred Mohnish Bahl as the main lead.

