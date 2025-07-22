Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty’s prequel drama is based on ancient divinities of Tulu region in Karnataka?

Rishab Shetty’s upcoming film Kantara Chapter 1 has grabbed attention for all the right reasons already. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the big screens in October 2025, recently wrapped up its filming. Considering its preceding part won a National Award, there has been considerable hype surrounding the prequel saga as well.

Advertisement

Kantara Chapter 1 explores ancient divinities of Karnataka?

Rishab Shetty has left no stone unturned for Kantara Chapter 1, whether it be the massive scale of the project or its intriguing storyline. Speaking of the latter, the film is said to explore the lost and rather ancient cultural traditions of the Tulu region in Karnataka.

A Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source close to the film, highlighting that the prequel will revolve around the origin story of the Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva deities of the region.

The source stated, “While Kantara gave an insight into Panjurli Daiva, the prequel will give the audiences a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience with the inclusion of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva divinities".

What are the Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva deities of Karnataka?

As far as the history of culture and tradition is concerned, the Panjurli and Guliga Daiva deities are prominent figures revered in the Bhuta tradition of worship. This involves the invocation of spirits.

Advertisement

While Panjurli is referred to as the benevolent boar-like demigod, Guliga is known to be more fierce and powerful, often associated with causing diseases, misfortune, and utter chaos.

Deets about Rishab Shetty’s fee hike for Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 has undoubtedly been crafted on a mega scale, unmatched by any other. A previous report by Koimoi had revealed that Rishab Shetty had reportedly secured a massive 25 percent hike from what he initially charged for Kantara.

As a result, the prequel saga has seen him earn a whopping fee of Rs. 100 crore for the movie, along with entering into a profit-sharing deal, like many other contemporary actors.

Additionally, Rishab Shetty has also reportedly received an upfront payment of Rs. 50 crores for the movie as well.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actor are reported by (Koimoi). In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nagarjuna Akkineni-show to begin from September, ex-contestants to join in?