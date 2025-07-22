Newswrap, July 21: From Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 teaser to Anne Hathaway's confirmation in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Missed out on your daily dose of entertainment? Don't worry, we are here with a quick recap of everything that happened throughout the day in the industry. Jolly LLB 3 received a major update, Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria confirmed their relationship and several other developments made headlines on July 21. So, let's dive into the crucial events.

OG Don director Chandra Barot passes away

In an unfortunate turn of events, Chandra Barot passed away at the age of 88. The filmmaker was battling Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis for the past 11 years and breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai. He was best known for directing the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don.

Son Of Sardaar 2 to drop second trailer on July 22

Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, has been postponed. Earlier, it was scheduled to hit the big screens on July 25, but now, it is all set to release on August 1. The makers will be dropping another trailer on July 22.

Veer Pahariya confirms relationship with Tara Sutaria?

Although Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria have not officially announced their relationship, their social media PDA has fueled their dating rumors. The actress shared pictures with AP Dhillon, and the Sky Force actor wrote 'My' with a star and a red heart emoji. In reply, the SOTY 2 actress commented, 'Mine' with a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

Jolly LLB 3 teaser to be released in August 2nd week

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the first teaser of Jolly LLB 3 will be launched in the second week of August. The makers have planned to release it with War 2, thereby kickstarting their marketing campaign from August.

Anne Hathaway returns as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Ever since The Devil Wears Prada 2 was announced, fans eagerly waited for an update. Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway dropped a major surprise for her admirers by sharing the first look from the movie, confirming her return to the project as Andy Sachs.

