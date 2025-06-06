Housefull 5 Twitter Review: Planning to watch Akshay Kumar's comedy thriller? Read 9 tweets to know if it’s worth your time

The much-awaited film Housefull 5 has finally hit the theaters after a long wait and audiences couldn’t be more excited. Led by Akshay Kumar, the comedy thriller was ‘housefull’ in theaters on the first show. Soon after, audiences took to X (formerly Twitter) to share reviews. Planning to watch the film? Take a look at the reviews before taking the call.

9 tweets to read before watching Housefull 5

A user took to X and wrote, “Bhai 1st half is pure madnesssss. Purana Akki is back bhai wo one-liners wo punch lines. Their is a big big surprise in pre-interval scene. Agar 2nd half 1st half se better hua to ye sure shot blockbuster hai box office pe.” Another fan wrote, “Housefull 5 is not a movie, it’s a full-blown circus. Confusion × Chaos × Comedy = Pure madness! Akshay & Riteish back at it again with non-stop LOLs. Leave logic at home, bring popcorn.”

One also commented, “#Housefull5Review : OUTSTANDING & Entertaining. Rating: 4 star. #Housefull5 is awesome entertainment from start to finish, it’s full of laughter, energy and classic #AkshayKumar and all actors. Family audience will enjoy.” A fan wrote, “#Housefull5 : BLOCKBUSTER. Rating: 4 star. #Housefull5 - One Of The Best Comedy Ever In Housefull Series All Cast Performances Brilliant But @akshaykumar The Ultimate Comedy King. Comedy - Best In Housefull Series Compare To Hera Pheri Level.”

One commented, “Dekh liya HouseFull 5. Sidhi baat - Bindaas Family ke saath Jao Full Paisa Vasool Movie.” Another user wrote, “#Housefull5 ok first half ..drag second half ..fun in parts...2.5/5.”

Meanwhile, someone else chimed in writing, “#Housefull5 : A wild, funny ride! #AkshayKumar, #RiteishDeshmukh & #Abhishek nail the chaos in this comedy-thriller. Cruise setting & dual endings (5A/5B) keep it fresh. #SanjayDutt, #NanaPatekar shine! Logic? Meh. Fun? Max! Rating: 4 / 5.” One fan also wrote, “Blockbuster.”

A netizen further commented, “Rating: 2½. #Housefull5 is a DECENT. The movie did not turn out as expected, it is worth watching once, nothing much special.”

In short, the film struck a chord with most viewers, earning ‘blockbuster’ tags from many, while a few felt it was more of a ‘one-time watch’ experience.

Meanwhile, Housefull 5 features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, and Johnny Lever. The makers have released the film with two different climaxes and have been granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

