Why is BOYS II PLANET facing rigging allegations? Know about Kim Geonwoo and Kang Woojin controversy

Boys II Planet is a South Korean reality survival show created by Mnet, aiming to debut a new eight-member boy group. The show premiered on July 17 with the star-level tests of the contestants and has been going viral for its pool of young talents. However, it has recently been marred by controversy surrounding potential vote rigging speculations. The issue involved contestants Kim Geonwoo and Kang Woojin's association with agency WAKEONE.

Why did Kim Geonwoo apply to Boys II Planet individually rather than as WAKEONE trainee?

Kim Geonwoo and Kang Woojin are managed by agency WAKEONE. However, they applied as individual entities and not as part of the company's trainee lineup. WAKEONE explained that Kim Geonwoo applied to Boys II Planet before signing a trainee contract with them. Given that he had already prepared to participate as an individual, scheduling conflicts arose for him to join the existing WAKEONE team.

After discussions, it was mutually decided that he would appear as an individual participant.

Why did Kang Woojin apply to Boys II Planet individually rather than as a WAKEONE trainee?

Regarding Kang Woojin, WAKEONE stated that he had a distinct musical concept, which differed from other trainees of the label. Therefore, he would be better off as an individual contestant of Boys II Planet, just like Kim Geonwoo. The decision of his solo participation was also influenced by his background as a singer-songwriter trainee, without traditional idol training experience.

How did Kim Geonwoo and Kang Woojin's association with WAKEONE spark rigging allegations?

The fact that the two constants didn't mention their association with WAKEONE previously and applied as solo entities didn't sit right with the public. The issue came to light after special attention was given to Kim Geonwo's past and present, following bullying allegations against him. Moreover, Boys II Planet is produced by Mnet, a CJ ENM subsidiary, and the latter also owns WAKEONE.

Additionally, ZEROBASEONE, a group formed through the first season of Boys Planet, is also managed by WAKEONE. These led to speculations of Kim Geonwoo and Kang Woojin being favoured on the show through vote rigging or other means.

