Top 15 Hindi Grossers of 2025: Saiyaara is set to take on Sikandar, Sitaare Zameen Par, Raid 2, and Housefull 5

It has been a turbulent year for Bollywood so far. Chhaava remains the cynosure of every box office enthusiast's eyes, with towering collections of Rs 555 crore in Hindi alone.

Right at the end of 7 months, Saiyaara has come out of nowhere to give Bollywood a ray of new hope. The movie that had pre-release opening day expectations of Rs 3 - 4 crore, surprised everyone by opening in excess of Rs 20 crore. It packed a Rs 82 crore net weekend and has entered into the Rs 100 crore club as you read it.

Advertisement

The Top 15 Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies Of 2025 Are As Under (Hindi Net)

Rank Movie India Net Collections (Hindi) 1 Chhaava Rs 555 crore 2 Housefull 5 Rs 167 crore 3 Raid 2 Rs 165.50 crore 4 Sitaare Zameen Par Rs 165 crore (expected) 5 Sky Force Rs 109.50 crore 6 Sikandar Rs 100 crore 7 Kesari 2 Rs 90.25 crore 8 Jaat Rs 85 crore 9 Saiyaara Rs 82 crore (3 days) 10 Bhool Chuk Maaf Rs 65 crore 11 Metro...In Dino Rs 55 crore (expected) 12 Diplomat Rs 37 crore 13 Maa Rs 35 crore 14 Maalik Rs 25 crore (expected) 15 Emergency Rs 16 crore

The List Of The Year's Highest Grossers Suggests Sequels Still Give The Movies A Safety Net

On referring to this table, one may notice that the second, third and fourth film are sequels featuring Bollywood a-listers. While Housefull 5 is an average fare, Sitaare Zameen Par and Raid 2 are hits. The reason the latter two are hits is because of a much lower budget that the former.

Other sequels in this list are average performers Kesari 2 and Metro...In Dino. Their presence in the list reiterates that the sequel factor does provide a safety blanket. If not for the sequel factor, both the abovementioned movies would have struggled more than they did, despite the resonance of their content.

Will Bollywood Keep The Momentum Provided By Saiyaara Going?

Saiyaara is followed by anticipated films like Dhadak 2, Son Of Sardaar 2 and War 2. It is essential for these films to try and keep the strong momentum created by Saiyaara's blockbuster performance, alive.

Advertisement

Saiyaara In Theatres

Saiyaara plays in theatres now. Can it enter the Rs 400 crore club? Time shall answer. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara breaks the box office on Monday evening; Aims to match Saturday numbers