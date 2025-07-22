Is Dafne Keen in The Fantastic Four: First Steps? MCU Film Spotting Rumors Swirl as Actress Attends LA Premiere

Dafne Keen turned heads at the world premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, held on July 21 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. The actress, best known for her breakout role as Laura Kinney in Logan, sparked curiosity as she walked the blue carpet. Her presence raised one big question: Is she part of the new Fantastic Four movie?

While Keen is not officially listed in the cast, her presence at the high-profile event has fans buzzing. According to Deadline, she arrived in a sleek black dress, standing out among the blue-themed attire, and joined several confirmed Marvel stars, adding to the speculation.

Not on the cast list but still in the spotlight

Currently, Dafne Keen is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and appears in Deadpool & Wolverine as X-23. Although her name hasn't been confirmed as part of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, her appearance at the premiere has raised questions about a potential cameo or future involvement in the franchise.

Keen’s character, Laura Kinney, has long been rumored to return in future Marvel projects. Given the MCU's growing multiverse storyline and the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, some viewers believe her presence might be linked to a surprise cameo or setup for future crossover films.

Adding fuel to the speculation, early reports suggest that one of the film’s post-credit scenes sets up the foundation for the next Avengers team, potentially opening the door for young heroes like X-23 to step in. While nothing is confirmed yet, Keen’s presence at the premiere has only heightened anticipation for what comes next in the MCU timeline.

Still, no official confirmation has been given. Marvel Studios has kept plot details of The Fantastic Four: First Steps under wraps ahead of its July 24 release.

Who else was at the premiere?

In addition to Dafne Keen, several big names attended the premiere. The confirmed cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps includes:

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic

Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm / The Invisible Woman

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / The Human Torch

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing

Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal / The Silver Surfer

Ralph Ineson as Galactus

Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Sarah Niles in supporting roles

Former Fantastic Four stars Doug Jones, Ioan Gruffudd, and Rebecca Staab were also present, along with celebrities like Simu Liu, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Dave Bautista.

Another surprise guest was Frank Grillo, formerly known as Crossbones in the MCU and now part of James Gunn’s DC Universe as Rick Flag Sr.

