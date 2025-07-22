Lee Min Ho’s Omniscient Reader The Prophet: Original web novel storyline to star cast and budget, 5 things to know before watching

Korean fantasy cinema is getting a major upgrade as Omniscient Reader: The Prophet prepares for its theatrical release. The film combines action, mysticism, and an alternate reality drawn straight from an internationally beloved web novel. Set to hit theaters on July 23, 2025, here are five essential things to know before it arrives on the big screen.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint inspires big-screen adaptation

The movie draws inspiration from Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, a bestselling web novel created by the duo Sing Shong. First launched in 2018 on Korea’s Munpia platform, the novel became a cultural force. It amassed over 200 million views despite its sprawling length of more than 1 million words.

International readers quickly caught on, thanks to the gripping plot, philosophical depth, and unpredictable twists. In 2020, a webtoon adaptation illustrated by Redice Studio brought the story to life visually through Naver Webtoon and LINE Webtoon. It further expanded its global fan base. An anime adaptation is also currently in production, announced at Anime Expo 2024.

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet storyline

The heart of the story follows Kim Dok Ja, an unremarkable office worker. He becomes trapped in the plot of the web novel he’s been obsessively reading for years: Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World. Unlike others, he alone knows the story’s full arc, including how it ends.

As his familiar world collapses into chaos, Kim must team up with Yoo Joong Hyuk, the novel’s invincible hero. Yoo possesses the ability to resurrect after death. Together, the unlikely pair face supernatural trials, monstrous beings, and a collapsing reality. What begins as fiction becomes Dok Ja’s new world, and his knowledge is humanity’s only hope.

Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Min Ho lead a star-studded cast

Bringing these complex characters to life is a top-tier cast. Ahn Hyo Seop makes his big-screen debut as Kim Dok Ja. Chae Soo Bin plays Yoo Sang Ah, his loyal and quick-thinking colleague who sticks by him through the storm.

Shin Seung Ho and Nana portray two major supporting characters: former soldier Lee Hyun Sung and goddess-like warrior Jung Hee Won, respectively. Veteran actor Park Ho San plays real estate mogul Gong Pil Du. Meanwhile, Choi Young Joon portrays company manager Han Myung Oh. Both of whom get pulled into the new world order alongside Kim.

Meanwhile, global star Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Yoo Joong Hyuk. He plays the charismatic and immortal main protagonist of the original novel. Adding even more star power, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo portrays Lee Ji Hye. She’s a fierce fighter and key ally in Joong Hyuk’s team.

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet budget

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet had a jaw-dropping production budget of 30 billion KRW (approx. 22 million USD). This makes it one of the most expensive Korean fantasy productions to date. It’s helmed by acclaimed director Kim Byung Woo, known for The Terror Live and Take Point.

The film promises grand-scale action sequences, world-building, and visual storytelling of the highest order. From cutting-edge CGI to massive set pieces, every element of the production reflects its epic ambition. Fans of large-scale stories and world-shattering conflict won’t be disappointed.

Lee Min Ho returns to big screen after a decade

After years of dominating K-dramas, Lee Min Ho is finally returning to theaters. His last major film appearance was in 2016’s Bounty Hunters. Although countless offers came his way, he chose to step away from movies for nearly ten years.

In a recent press conference, he shared, “Honestly, it feels like a lot of pressure. Movies have a clear metric for success ticket sales. So it feels like I’m waiting to be judged.” With this ambitious role, Min Ho hopes to break boundaries and remind audiences of his range and screen presence.

