BLACKPINK to extend DEADLINE tour with concerts in China's Beijing National Stadium? Fans predict tickets to 'sell like hot cakes'

BLACKPINK is currently in the midst of their DEADLINE World Tour, setting the global stages ablaze. Having effortlessly sold out large venues, they've reinforced their global popularity. Following successful shows in three cities, they're scheduled to perform in Toronto on July 22 and 23.

Amid that, rumors are circulating about extending the tour to China, with industry insiders saying their agency is negotiating a venue for the concert.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK is reportedly in talks to book China's Beijing National Stadium for DEADLINE concert

According to the X account @ChinaMusicData, BLACKPINK's agency, YG Entertainment, is considering extending the DEADLINE World Tour to China. Given the recent lifting of the Hallyu ban in the country, it's likely that the agency saw an opportunity to capitalize on the situation.

According to industry insiders, YGE is reportedly in talks to reserve the iconic Beijing National Stadium for BLACKPINK's concert.

They are currently in the negotiation process, and the booking hasn't been finalized yet. Notably, the proposed venue is massive, boasting a seating capacity of 91,000. Being able to fill a venue like that will be a groundbreaking achievement for any artist.

The venue's prestige is further underscored by its role as the host of the 2008 Olympics, which would make a K-pop performance, particularly by BLACKPINK, an even more historic event.

Check out fan reactions to BLACKPINK's Beijing National Stadium booking report

Advertisement

Fans are optimistic that, given BLACKPINK's immense star power, tickets will "sell like hot cakes" if the group successfully secures the venue for their concert. They also acknowledged the popularity of K-pop music in China and the enduring fandom of the girl group there.

"THIS IS CRAZY AND CHINESE PEOPLE DON'T PLAY WHEN IT COMES TO BLACKPINK THEY COULD EASILY SELL IT OUT," an X-user wrote.

Another stated, BLACKPINK "can sell even 100k if they want!!." Some even claimed that BLACKPINK has the "largest fanbase" and expressed excitement on the possibility of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa holding concerts in the Chinese capital. The news thrilled the BLINKs of the country, and they couldn't wait for the reports to turn into an official confirmation.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s JUMP debuts at No. 28 on Billboard Hot 100, know ATEEZ’s career-high score with In Your Fantasy