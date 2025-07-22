Son of Sardaar 2 new trailer: Ajay Devgn-played Jassi is back to make you laugh

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the release date of Son of Sardaar 2 will be pushed to August 1. We had also informed that the makers will release a second trailer of the Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur starrer to stamp the new release date. And now, finally, the latest trailer is out, and it's four times the madness, fun, and excitement. We bet it will leave you excited.

Son of Sardaar 2 2nd trailer

The trailer begins with Ajay Devgn's Jassi getting married to Neeru Bajwa. He then sets out to explain the 4 troubles of his life. The trailer then shifts to London, where Bajwa asks for a divorce from him, and we see an irritated Jassi saying, 'Sardaar ko paagal kar diya.'

Then comes his second trouble. Ajay is caught in the middle of 4 ladies, with one of them being Mrunal Thakur. He falls in love with her, but the problem arises when he learns that she is from Pakistan. The third trouble is that he lands in a Mafia family, and the fourth is that he is caught up in his 'bebe's' promise.

The new trailer promises truckloads of laughter, emotions, drama, and action. We bet fans are going to find it difficult to wait till the film releases after watching this.

Why was Son of Sardaar 2's release date pushed?

Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively reported that the makers of Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's film had decided to push the release date following the success of Saiyaara. The reason behind this bold move was touted to be a good call for business. Fans have been loving the Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday film, and it has performed better than expected. The film is now delayed by a week, a business move intended to ensure that both movies flourish and dominate the box office.

Sources close to the development have exclusively told us that "it is a very well thought-out move for the betterment of the industry." The latest move by the makers of Son of Sardaar 2 has not only ensured more time for Saiyaara to flourish at the box office but also helped avoid market clashes. This will eventually result in both films performing well. The Ajay Devgn starrer is a family entertainer and will continue the momentum of doing well at the box office after Saiyaara.

