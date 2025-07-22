BLACKPINK’s JUMP debuts at No. 28 on Billboard Hot 100, know ATEEZ’s career-high score with In Your Fantasy

BLACKPINK is riding high once again on the global music charts. The girl group’s powerful new single, JUMP debuted at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100. This marks their 10th appearance on the chart. Fans worldwide are already calling it one of their most impactful releases to date.

Beyond the U.S. charts, JUMP also topped the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. rankings. The track knocked down the Golden song from KPop Demon Hunters from the top spot. According to Billboard, this marks the first time both No. 1 and No. 2 positions on each global chart are held by female-led K-pop acts.

It’s a major moment for the genre and female representation in pop music. With this, BLACKPINK now boasts three Global 200 No. 1s and four Global Excl. U.S. chart-toppers in their career. This is another addition to their already impressive list of milestones.

BLACKPINK’s JUMP dominates Spotify Global for 5 days

The quartet’s success doesn’t stop there. JUMP has maintained its lead on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart for five consecutive days. This proves its streaming power. In the UK, the single also made a substantial impact. It entered the Official Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 18, reinforcing their worldwide influence and cross-market appeal.

ATEEZ breaks personal record with In Your Fantasy

Meanwhile, ATEEZ has unlocked a new achievement of their own. The boy group landed at No. 68 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their newest single In Your Fantasy. It’s their highest-ever ranking on the chart and marks their second overall appearance after last month’s Lemon Drop.

The track, taken from their 12th EP, Golden Hour: Part.3 – In Your Fantasy Edition, was released on July 11. It quickly gathered momentum both in the U.S. and internationally. According to Billboard, this makes ATEEZ only the third K-pop boy group in history to chart on the Hot 100. They have now joined the ranks of BTS and Stray Kids.

ATEEZ re-enters Billboard 200 with In Your Fantasy

Just before their Hot 100 success, ATEEZ also re-entered the Billboard 200 albums chart at No. 7 with the same EP. It is further proof of their rising chart power. The group’s fanbase, known as ATINY, continues to grow steadily, helping them secure a firm foothold in the U.S. market.

