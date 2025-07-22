Aneet Padda's life in 11 Pics: Playing guitar on 21st birthday, selfies with parents to Saiyaara memories

Actress Aneet Padda has been basking in the success of her recently released film, Saiyaara. Co-starring Ahaan Panday, the movie has turned out to be a blockbuster. Amid the Saiyaara wave, the young actress has been grabbing headlines for her personal life. We have curated 11 pictures from her Instagram account that describe her life at best.

Advertisement

When Aneet Padda celebrated her 21st birthday, played guitar on the occasion

Aneet Padda's Instagram handle features a series of pictures from her 21st birthday celebration. The actress celebrated her birthday with her friends back then. She wore a brown strappy dress on the occasion and sported short hair.

In one of the pictures, Aneet can be seen holding a glass as she gazes at her birthday cake against the backdrop of a beautiful decor. We also see a bottle of wine, a ukulele, and some polaroid pictures kept on the table. The second photo shows Aneet blushing while playing a guitar on her birthday.

When Aneet Padda's parents photobombed her mirror selfies

In an album posted on her story highlights, Aneet Padda clicked her mirror selfies with her parents. A picture shows the Saiyaara actress standing in front of the mirror while holding a phone in her hand. We can also see her mother sitting at the back, enjoying a cup of tea.

Advertisement

Another picture features Aneet Padda with her dad. Both of them can be seen posing for a mirror selfie. Aneet described the moment as "Dad and his love for photobombing."

When Aneet Padda hugged Saiyaara director Mohit Suri

A few days ago, Aneet Padda dropped an appreciation post for director Mohit Suri for casting her in Saiyaara. In the photo, Aneet can be seen hugging Suri tightly as she celebrated the success of her breakthrough movie. The actress called him a "beautiful human being".

Aneet Padda's Instagram handle also features a picture with actor Jim Sarbh, in which both can be seen chilling, presumably at a party. Aneet has also posted several photos with her girl squad on the platform.

Aneet is a fan of mirror selfies. She owns a pet pug and often adores her furry friend. Don't miss the pictures below:

Aneet Padda made her acting debut with Revathy's Salaam Venky in 2022, co-starring Kajol. Saiyaara is her first film as a main lead.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Alia Bhatt my hero....': Saiyaara star Aneet Padda expresses gratitude as she receives praise for movie