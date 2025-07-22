Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day India collections of Son Of Sardaar 2, Fantastic Four First Steps, War 2, Dhadak 2 and Dhurandhar

The Indian exhibitors are having a gala time. After the decent to great performance of recent Hollywood biggies like Superman, Jurassic World: Rebirth and F1, Saiyaara has blown all the lids off with historic collections. The Hindi Movie Industry in particular has found the momentum it was long searching for. It is now hoped that the films that follow, keep it going.

Advertisement

Here, we analyse the expected opening day collections for Fantastic Four: First Steps, War 2, Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, and Dhurandhar, based on current buzz, advance bookings, and market trends.

The Day 1 India Net Prediction Of Upcoming Hollywood And Bollywood Films Is As Under

1. Fantastic Four: First Steps – Rs 7 to 8 Crore

Date - 25th July, 2025

The MCU's Fantastic Four: First Steps is gearing up for a grand release in India, despite the fact that the holdover films are performing strong. The MCU’s loyal fanbase, combined with positive early reactions from global markets, positions Fantastic Four for a strong start. We predict an opening day collection of Rs 7 to 8 crore, with potential for growth if word-of-mouth is strong.

2. Son of Sardaar 2 – Rs 6 to 7 Crore

Date - 1st August, 2025

Ajay Devgn returns with Son of Sardaar 2, a sequel to the 2012 action-comedy Son Of Sardaar. This time, he is joined by Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and others. The film’s promotional units have seen a mixed response, with only the song Pehla Tu Dujha Tu really blowing up on social media. Given its crowded release, the movie targets a low opening of Rs 6 - 7 crore net. One would hope that the comedy crushes these predictions by a margin, when it hits the silver screens.

Advertisement

3. Dhadak 2 – Rs 4.75 to 5.25 Crore

Date - 1st August, 2025

The romantic drama Dhadak 2, a spiritual successor to the 2018 hit Dhadak which features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, is generating decent hype with its well-received promotional units. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film looks to slightly benefit from the love story wave following the release of Saiyaara. We predict an opening day collection of Rs 4.75 to 5.25 crore, despite the fact that it is releasing in a very crowded release period.

4. War 2 (Hindi) - Rs 56 - 58 Crore

Date - 14th August, 2025

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR is unquestionably the year's biggest box office juggernaut. Despite its clash with Coolie, the globe-trotting spy actioner is expected to wreck the box office with an opening of Rs 56 to 58 crore net in Hindi alone. Single day records may fall on day 2, as it coincides with India's Independence Day. The trailer releases on 25th July and that should further increase the anticipation for the movie.

Advertisement

5. Dhurandar – Rs 21.50 to 22.50 Crore

Date - 5th December, 2025

The surprise package of the week is Dhurandhar. The movie directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh is generating significant excitement due to its adrenaline pumping teaser featuring a star-studded supporting cast. Positioned as a mass entertainer with a blend of action, drama, and comedy, the film is expected to see robust advance bookings, particularly in Hindi belt single screens and tier-2 cities. We predict an opening day collection of Rs 21.50 to 22.50 crore, regardless of the clash, making it one of the strongest contenders of the year.

The India Net Opening Day Prediction Of Upcoming Hollywood And Bollywood Movies Is As Under

Date (2025) Movie Day 1 India Net 25th July Fantastic Four: First Steps Rs 7.00 - 8.00 crore 1st August Son Of Sardaar 2 Rs 6.00 - 7.00 crore 1st August Dhadak 2 Rs 4.75 - 5.25 crore 14th August War 2 (Hindi) Rs 56.00 - 58.00 crore 5th December Dhurandhar Rs 21.50 - 22.50 crore

There are a number of films like Thama, Param Sundari and more, set to release between War 2 and Dhurandhar. However, predictions for those films have not been given since either their official date is not known, or there aren't enough film units released, to help us deduce how much those films will open at.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such prediction based box office articles.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara Box Office: Absurdity continues with gravity defying Monday overseas