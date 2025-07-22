Ronth Movie Review: Roshan Mathew, Dileesh Pothan starrer is a grim thriller that haunts one to the core

Ronth is a Malayalam-language police procedural thriller with Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan in the lead roles. As the film hit the big screens on June 13, 2025, it is now available for streaming on JioHotstar.

If you missed out on watching it in theaters or waiting to see it on OTT, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you to check out.

Advertisement

The Plot

Ronth tells the tale of two police officers, CPO Dinnath and Grade SI Yohannan, who are assigned a patrolling job. As the rookie cop and veteran officer embark on their night’s journey, both face their own demons and dilemmas affecting various people.

What are all the events that take place in their lives over the single night, and how do both of them survive form the whole story.

The Good

Ronth is yet another thriller from director Shahi Kabir, after ventures like Nayattu, Ela Veezha Poonchira, and Officer on Duty. In yet another police thriller, this film features two separate officers: one a naive and hopeful rookie, and the other a veteran cop, seasoned and grim.

Reminiscent of Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke’s Training Day, the film begins with their contrasting natures rubbing off against each other. However, with Shahi Kabir’s writing, the flick feels not as if two characters are joining together, but more like a single character from two ends of their life arc.

Advertisement

Instead of spoonfeeding, the movie manages to make us understand the characterization of what might happen to a young officer after several years within the force.

As the story is inspired by real-life events, the writing takes shape, remaining rooted in reality rather than relying on heroic standards. The moral compass of these characters erodes with each subsequent event, ultimately leaving us to wonder how they would survive.

While there are stereotypical aspects from Shahi Kabir’s writing, the movie does not fail to become a directorial marvel. Moving on to the technical aspects, the film’s musical score is composed by Anil Johnson; the tracks create a grim and haunting effect.

With Manesh Madhavan handling the cinematography to a great extent, Praveen Mangalath manages to keep the editing consistent, avoiding an overflow that would exceed the limited duration.

The Bad

While most aspects of Ronth are laudable, there are moments from the film that feel exhausting or somewhat repetitive. The attitude of characters interacting with others within the movie’s realm often feels like a stereotypical trope, as seen in most of Shahi Kabir's writings.

Advertisement

While this may be justified as a writer’s artistic integrity, this seems a bit too much to be the norm in every single film. However, this doesn’t affect the movie’s effectiveness in making us feel haunted with its grim and dark narration.

The Performances

Ronth features Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan in the lead roles. As both the powerhouse actors come together, Roshan embraces naivety as a young and bright-eyed officer who is hopeful about the world.

However, Dileesh Pothan balances the scale with his character being a seasoned officer who has grown weary of the unwavering world. His attitude towards the people around him highlights how he has witnessed several haunting incidents over the years.

With impressive performances by Krisha Kurup and other supporting actors, the film boasts an ensemble cast that shines in its acting.

Watch the trailer:

The Verdict

Ronth is a police procedural thriller that is unlike any other in the genre. While criticisms can be made about its stereotypes, the movie is definitely a thrilling venture worth watching.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SSMB29: Mahesh Babu enjoys Sri Lanka trip, Priyanka Chopra schedules high-octane shoot in August