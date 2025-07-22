Who is Faheem Abdullah? Kashmiri singer behind Saiyaara's sensational title track

Saiyaara has hit out of the park, and the movie has turned out to be a bona fide blockbuster at the box office. One of the key reasons that made Mohit Suri directorial starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda a sensation among the audience is its soulful songs. Though every song has its own merits, the way Saiyaara's title track has been received is a dream. If the song is running on your mind endlessly, it's time you know the person behind the magical voice.

Faheem Abdullah has lent his voice to the Saiyaara title track. Coming from Kashmir, the singer has composed the song with his longtime music companion, Arslan Nizami. The duo came to the city of dreams, Mumbai, to give their music a chance, as it was popular in Kashmir but not much in the outside world.

Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami came to Mumbai with savings for just 14 days

In an interview with HT City, Arslan Nizami revealed that he had quit his job and convinced Faheem to try their luck in Mumbai. The Kashmiri musician further mentioned that they had savings for just 14 days to bear the expenses of Mumbai. On the 13th day, they met Tanishk Bagchi, the music composer who was working on the Saiyaara album, and that transformed their lives.

Regarding Faheem, he is a multifaceted artist, singer-songwriter, poet, orator, filmmaker, and even ventured into event management. Formerly known by his stage name, The Imaginary Poet, Faheem is also behind the internet viral song, Ishq, apart from Jhelum, Gallan, Ae Yaad, Judayi, Tera Hona, Aankhein, and Hum Dekhenge. However, Saiyaara title track marked his Bollywood debut as a playback singer.

He has also directed a few music videos in Kashmir and even assisted Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan in an advertisement. At heart, Faheem Abdullah is a poet and orator who enjoys writing short stories and poetry in multiple languages, including Hindi, Urdu, and English, inspired by his heartland, Kashmir.

