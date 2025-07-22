Cho Yi Hyun flaunts shirtless Choo Young Woo's 'beauty' in Head Over Heels BTS clip, fans say she's 'just like us'

Cho Yi Hyun has gifted fans a moment they didn't know they needed. It's all thanks to a surprise Instagram post featuring her Head Over Heels co-star Choo Young Woo.

On July 22, the actress took to her personal account to share a behind-the-scenes video. Her caption read, "Among the photos and videos in my album, I think Young Woo stands out as a legend. I'm posting this with permission to show off the beauty of the actor. Please go and see his wonderful appearance." And she wasn't kidding.

Head Over Heels BTS clip shows Choo Young Woo shirtless with Cho Yi Hyun

In the short video, Choo Young Woo is seen standing shirtless, wearing only sweatpants, and laughing at something off-camera. In front of him, Cho Yi Hyun appears in full hanbok attire, smiling sweetly and striking cute poses.

After composing himself, Choo Young Woo leans forward to rest his head on Yi Hyun’s shoulder for a playful pose. He then steps back as the video comes to an end. While the video is brief, the chemistry is intense, and fans are loving every second of it.

The red spell markings on Choo Young Woo’s chest instantly caught fans’ attention. It reveals that the clip was filmed right after an intense scene in their drama. In that particular moment from Head Over Heels, Yi Hyun’s character draws protective spells on him. It’s to shield him from a dark entity that possesses him.

Fans swoon over Choo Young Woo and Cho Yi Hyun’s chemistry

The update quickly spread across social media, sparking reactions ranging from admiration to full-on swooning. Many praised Choo Young Woo’s visuals, while others couldn’t help but gush over the adorable chemistry between the two leads.

While the video was clearly meant as a fun post for fans, it’s no surprise that many are now “shipping” the duo offscreen as well. With such seamless chemistry and natural interactions, the line between reel and real is getting delightfully blurred for viewers.

About the drama: Head Over Heels

Currently airing, Head Over Heels follows Park Seong Ah (played by Cho Yi Hyun), a high school student. She secretly lives a double life as the mysterious and well-known shaman Fairy Cheon Ji. She hides her identity by partially covering her face while working with clients seeking help with everything from love to illness.

Things take a turn when Bae Gyeon Woo (played by Choo Young Woo) visits her late one night with his grandmother. Seong Ah is instantly drawn to him, but to her shock, she sees a dark fate looming over his life. The next day, fate throws another twist: Bae Gyeon Woo becomes a transfer student in her class. Determined to rewrite his destiny, Seong Ah begins a journey to protect himself at all costs.

Whether they’re battling dark spirits onscreen or goofing off between takes, Cho Yi Hyun and Choo Young Woo are proving to be a duo that fans just can’t get enough of.

