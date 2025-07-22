Throwback: When MS Dhoni shared his personal routine and why he cannot sleep at 2 AM

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s excellence on the cricket field requires no proof. However, it is his ardent dedication towards fitness and a healthy life that has inspired millions of his fans across the globe.

Even at 44, MS reigns as one of the top and most trusted players for India. He had once opened up about maintaining a regular sleep schedule, which helped him to use his optimum potential during matches.

Advertisement

When M.S. Dhoni talked about his fixed sleeping cycle

Last year, during an event in Chennai, M.S. Dhoni revealed his daily routine and mentioned that his sleeping cycle remains unchanged, regardless of the circumstances. The cricketer said he always hits the bed by 3 AM to get ample rest before a match scheduled for the next day.

In his words, “I sleep by 3 am. I get up by 11, 11:30, 12, whatever, and then get on with the business. The reason is simple, I cannot sleep at 2 a.m., get up by, let's say, 10 o'clock, and if the game is at 7:30, I get restless. And then when we play a game, by the time we come back, it's actually late.”

The cricketer further stressed that he does not change his sleeping schedule at any cost, so that his body is not disrupted by any changes in his work schedule.

M.S. Dhoni comments on declining interest in fitness among youth today

Advertisement

Fast forward to now, M.S. Dhoni, during an event in Ranchi, commented on the significant decline in interest among the youth in sports nowadays. He took the example of his own daughter, Ziva Dhoni, and shared how the little one is not particularly excited about sports.

M.S. explained, “ So, the average fitness level of us as Indians has gone down. Even my daughter, I feel she doesn't do a lot of physical activity.”

He added, “She is not into sport, so we have to plan things where you (are) physically active. That's how it has been. A lot of people don't play sports.”

For the unversed, M.S. Dhoni recently celebrated his 44th birthday with a quiet celebration at his professional home in Ranchi, i.e., the premises of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

ALSO READ: Sarfaraz Khan's massive weight loss transformation: 28-year-old cricketer lost 17 kg and it is game changer