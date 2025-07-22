Parasakthi: Another big name joins Sivakarthikeyan starrer? Ravi Mohan to play main antagonist

Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, is currently in the making with Sudha Kongara helming the project. With Ravi Mohan already confirmed to be playing the main antagonist, it looks like Rana Daggubati has joined the shoot as well.

Rana Daggubati joins Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi?

According to several reports, including one by Telugu Chitraalu, Rana Daggubati has begun working on the movie. While the actor’s role hasn’t been specified, he was seen leaving the shooting sets.

Earlier, Malayalam actor and Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph was also spotted at the set of the Sivakarthikeyan starrer.

What does Sudha Kongara have to say about Parasakthi’s likely clash with Jana Nayagan

Recently, Sudha Kongara made the headlines as she addressed the likely clash of Parasakthi with Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. The director was seen at an event by Galatta where she explained how she does not know whether it will release together now, highlighting that it’s the ‘producer’s call’.

The period movie is touted to release for Pongal this year, but an official date is not finalized yet. On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged final film will release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal week.

Moreover, she talked about why they decided to cast SK for the lead role and said, “Siva is definitely the right actor who suits the character. His boy next door looks, the honesty and sincerity he has in him, these qualities are similar to my hero’s personality, which made him the perfect choice.”

About Parasakthi

Parasakthi is a Tamil-language political drama, directed by Sudha Kongara, who co-wrote it with Arjun Nadesan. The film is said to be based on the true story of the anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu that happened in 1965.

With Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, the movie features an ensemble cast like Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, Atharvaa Murali, and many more in key roles.

Coming to Rana Daggubati’s work front, the actor was last seen in a leading role for the second season of the show, Rana Naidu. The Indian adaptation of the American series Ray Donovan showed Daggubati reprise his role as the titular character, co-starring alongside his uncle Venkatesh.

