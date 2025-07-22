F1 Global Box Office Update: Brad Pitt's racing film swiftly glides towards USD 500 million worldwide courtesy excellent late legs

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem stands at a solid USD 460 million at the end of Sunday, the 20th of July, 2025. The Brad Pitt movie has been crushing all the trade predictions and expectations, every week; right from when the advance bookings opened, to almost a month after, as you read this article.

F1 Is Seeing Its Theatrical Legs Improve Every Week

The strong word of mouth of F1 has resulted in excellent box office legs. The holds are improving by the week, despite new competition. While the domestic collections are more or less in range, it is the collections internationally, especially in major Asian markets like China, Korea and obviously India, that are driving the film to global numbers that are higher than predicted.

Talking more about India, the film opened to a very good Rs 5.25 crore net on day 1, including early shows. It stands at a blockbuster Rs 80 crore net now, and is still going strong in week 4.

F1 Has Been Crushing All Projections, Every Week, At The Box Office

A few weeks back, USD 500 million was said to be the film's ceiling. The lower estimates were at a modest USD 450 million. Now, the range has gone up to USD 550 million. This would be the first big theatrical win for Apple. Apple has mostly produced films for digital viewing and theatrical is considered to be an add on. None of their films have broken even theatrically so far, but F1 just might be the first.

F1 Is Expected To Perform Strongly Once It Hits Digital

F1 has already developed a cult following and these are good signs for the film's post theatrical shelf life. Apple is expected to make good streaming revenue because of the film's rewatchability factor. And who knows, we may also have a sequel to F1 with Damon Idris leading it, one day.

F1 In Theatres

