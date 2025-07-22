Ji Chang Wook wins hearts with his ‘down-to-earth’ gesture, here’s how the actor helped a scared child

On July 22, a heartfelt incident began spreading online, touching fans and netizens alike. The story originated from a mother who shared her experience online. She described a stressful yet memorable moment involving her child, and an unexpected helper.

The woman described being stuck at an escalator with her young son, who suddenly refused to step on due to fear. As she struggled to calm him down, a kind stranger gently approached. Without hesitation, the man held the child’s hand and guided him safely onto the escalator, easing his fears. To her surprise, the stranger turned out to be none other than top actor Ji Chang Wook.

Advertisement

Eyewitness praises Ji Chang Wook’s gentle gesture

Shortly after the post gained attention, another individual who had witnessed the moment added more detail. According to their account, the child had been visibly distressed and crying. While others hesitated, Ji Chang Wook stepped in with calm authority.

“Ji Chang Wook stepped up, held the boy’s hand, and said, ‘Let’s go, it’s not scary, you’re okay.’ It was such a mature and calming moment,” the eyewitness wrote. The genuine interaction left a deep impression on onlookers and quickly spread across fan communities.

Fans identify location as Incheon Airport

Though the exact location was not mentioned in the original post, many fans believe the moment occurred at Incheon International Airport. Ji Chang Wook had returned to Korea on July 21 after holding a fan meeting in Taipei, Taiwan. Despite what must have been a tiring trip, the actor didn’t take a break.

Advertisement

He reportedly went straight to the VIP premiere of Omniscient Reader: The Prophet held at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Seoul. The timeline aligns with the viral story. It led fans to admire not just his dedication to his work, but also his quiet compassion in real-life moments.

Ji Chang Wook wins fans’ hearts

Ji Chang Wook has always been admired for his roles in dramas and films. However, stories like this remind the public why he is loved off-screen as well. His calm, respectful, and emotionally intuitive approach in handling the child’s fear captured the hearts of many online. Fans point out that his kindness reflects a grounded and thoughtful personality, even outside the spotlight.

Ji Chang Wook’s busy schedule ahead

Despite his full calendar, Ji Chang Wook continues to impress. He is currently filming Netflix’s upcoming original series Scandal. It’s a drama inspired by the 2003 film Untold Scandal. The project brings him together with popular actress Son Ye Jin and idol-actress Nana.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Manipulated First Look OUT: D.O. plays ruthless tactics to put Ji Chang Wook behind bars in action thriller, PICS