The 'shocking' condition that ended Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh's romance

The romance between Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri and Bollywood actress Amrita Singh continues to be a subject of widespread discussion. Their paths first crossed during a magazine photoshoot, leading to a blossoming romance and a stable relationship that many anticipated would culminate in marriage.

However, the much-publicized couple broke up soon, over one shocking condition by the cricketer that Amrita was against.

Advertisement

Why did Amrita Singh and Ravi Shastri break up?

Ravi Shastri had allegedly proposed to Amrita Singh, and the two were rumored to be engaged in the 1980s. While the actress wanted to get married to the cricketer, it was one shocking question put forth by him that ultimately led to their split.

Well, Ravi wanted Amrita to quit cinema before the two got married. The latter, who was at the peak of her career at that moment, did not wish to do so and rejected his proposal.

As things did not work out between the duo, they eventually parted ways and moved on with different partners.

Amrita Singh’s romantic link-up with Vinod Khanna

Right after their breakup, Amrita Singh was romantically linked to actor Vinod Khanna. Many reports suggested that the two had fallen for one another during the shooting of their film Bantwara.

Buzz was that Amrita’s mother was not on the same page with her relationship with Vinod Khanna, who was 12 years older than her. They ultimately broke up.

Advertisement

Amrita Singh’s marriage and subsequent divorce from Saif Ali Khan

After this, Amrita Singh crossed paths with Saif Ali Khan and a whirlwind romance ensued. The duo finally tied the knot in 1991 and welcomed two kids: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

However, they parted ways in 2004.

Ravi Shastri’s personal life

On the other hand, post his breakup from Amrita Singh, Ravi Shastri found love again in 1990 when he married Ritu Singh. The couple became parents to daughter Alekha.

Surprisingly, after 22 years of marriage, in 2012, the couple announced divorce.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When MS Dhoni shared his personal routine and why he cannot sleep at 2 AM