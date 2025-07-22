Sarfaraz Khan's massive weight loss transformation: 28-year-old cricketer lost 17 kg and it is game changer

Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan has been in the spotlight lately due to his significant physical transformation. The right-handed batter, with an impressive record of performance in domestic and international cricket, recently shed a massive 17 kg in just two months.

As many are curious about how he achieved such a momentous feat within such a short span of time, here’s a peek into his diet and weight loss journey.

Sarfaraz Khan switched over to greens and proteins

One of the key highlights of Sarfaraz’s weight loss journey has undoubtedly been his keen eye on his diet, which includes portion control and the selection of foods that are good for the body.

The 28-year-old’s father, Naushad, recently spilled the beans on what changes the cricketer has brought, especially in his food intake. This specifically included an immediate stop on carb-rich foods like roti and rice.

Instead, more fresh fruits, vegetables, and protein sources, such as meat and eggs, have been added.

Sarfaraz’s father said, “We have controlled our diet a lot. We have stopped eating roti, rice, etc. We haven't eaten roti or rice at home for 1 to 1.5 months. We eat broccoli, carrots, cucumber, salad, and green vegetable salad. Along with that, we eat grilled fish, grilled chicken, boiled chicken, boiled egg, etc. “

Sarfaraz quit consuming bakery items and sugar, moved to green coffee

During his weight loss journey, Sarfaraz Khan discovered that cutting out carbohydrates isn’t the only way to achieve faster weight reduction. He also completely gave up consuming sugar.

Bakery items and flour have become a big no-no for him. Instead, the cricketer consumes green tea and green coffee, which promote good metabolism. Sprouts, avocados, and healthy salads are also included nowadays.

Sarfaraz lost 17 kgs in 2 months

The impact of a controlled diet has been extremely beneficial for Sarfaraz Khan, who has lost approximately 17 kg in just two months. Not just him, his father, Naushad, has also joined him on this weight loss journey.

The latter said, “He has almost lost 10 kgs within 1.5 months. He is working on reducing his weight even further. I have reduced 12 kgs myself because I had a knee issue. So, I also benefited from it. The doctor told me that I have to do a knee replacement. So, I told him that I had to delay it. He told me that I have to reduce my weight for that.”

