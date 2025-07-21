6 most followed Cricketers on Instagram: Not MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma, find out who tops the list

Instagram is now a defining arena for cricket’s superstars. Fans do not just watch them bowl and bat—they track their gym routines, luxury travel, pets, and personal escapades. A few still dominate the Gram, but others are rapidly climbing the ranks.

Virat Kohli towers above with a follower count that most athletes can’t touch. Meanwhile, legends like MS Dhoni stay relevant with selective posting, and the energy of Shubman Gill rounds out the mix. Let’s break down the Instagram follower stats of cricket’s top six players.

6. Shubman Gill: 16.7 million followers

Gill is the only Gen-Z star in this ranking, but as India’s Test captain, fans cannot miss out on his content. His audience has surged since he first took on the Gujarat Titans captaincy. With sleek match-day photos, behind-the-scenes captaincy content, and personal glimpses, he pulls in 16.7 million followers. His digital footprint is young, fresh, and growing fast.

5. KL Rahul: 22.6 million Followers

Rahul curates stylish content geared toward cricket fans and fashion-followers alike. His 22.6 million audience enjoys his blend of batting highlights, travel log content, and polished visuals. His frequent updates make him one of the most visible players outside the top four.

4. Hardik Pandya: 42 million followers

Pandya’s Instagram shows off his family-focused lifestyle and athletic flair. He often mixes warm moments with family and match-favorite moments, clearly building a brand that appeals beyond sport. His 42 million followers trust him for a glimpse of high-energy and glamor.

3. Rohit Sharma: 44.1 million followers

The white-ball captain posts quite regularly. His content balances cricket news, travel snaps, sponsored content, and family events. That variety keeps his feed fresh. At 44.1 million, he sits just below ‘Thala’ in follower count, though his consistent updates help him stay prominent.

2. MS Dhoni: 50 million followers

Captain Cool is known to post quite rarely, yet his occasional uploads—whether anniversary posts or serene farm scenes—ignite massive activity. His retired status doesn’t dim his digital impact as he reaches 50 million followers. When he does share, fans rush in. Dhoni's ability to maintain buzz with minimal content shows how persistent his appeal remains.

1. Virat Kohli: 273 million followers

When it comes to followers, Kohli stands alone. At 273 million followers, his feed brings to life the man behind the bat as he shares travel pictures with Anushka Sharma, cricket milestones, as well as some blockbuster ad campaigns. Every post generates huge engagement, and with more than five times more followers than his nearest competitor, Kohli isn’t just leading cricket—he stands among global sports personalities.

