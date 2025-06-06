Housefull 5 Review: Akshay Kumar starrer stays true to the franchise expectations of delivering a madcap comedy ensemble

Plot

Ranjeet Dobriyal, a billionaire worth 69 billion pounds, dies just before his 100th birthday. His stepson Dev (Fardeen Khan) wants the celebration to go on, and hiding Ranjeet’s death. A hologram of Ranjeet reveals his fortune will go to Jolly, his son from his first wife. No one knows who Jolly is. Dev plans a DNA test for three suspected Jollys (Akshay Kumar , Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan) on a lavish cruise. The trio knows they’re not Ranjeet’s real son and they are only in it for the money.

Advertisement

Things spiral when their drinks get spiked, and they wake up with no memory of the previous night. Dr. Amar Joshi, handling the DNA tests, is found murdered. The Jollys and their partners (Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandes, Nargis Fakhri) become prime suspects. Expelled London cops Bhidu (Sanjay Dutt) and Baba (Jackie Shroff) investigate. Even Ranjeet’s team consisting of Maya (Chitrangada Singh), Bedi (Dino Morea), Shiraz (Shreyas Talpade), Lucy (Soundarya Sharma), Batuk Patel (Johnny Lever), and others are under suspicion. Senior cop Dagdu Hulgand (Nana Patekar) steps in to crack the case.

Who’s the real killer? Watch Housefull 5 to fiind out.

What Works for Housefull 5

The film’s scale is massive. The visuals are rich, and the cruise setting screams luxury. The star-studded cast is a big draw. Akshay, Riteish, Sanjay, Jackie, and more make it a theatre-worthy watch. The songs, like Laal Pari, Dil-E-Nadaan, and Qayamat, are catchy and beautifully shot. Some gags hit the mark, keeping you chuckling.

Advertisement

The chaotic ensemble keeps you hooked, even if it’s not perfect. The murder mystery angle feels fresh, despite shaky execution. Most importantly, Housefull 5 feels like a true Housefull film, unlike many sequels that lose their essence.

What Doesn’t Work for Housefull 5

At 2 hours and 45 minutes, the movie drags. The comedy isn’t as sharp as it should be. The crude humour does not help. Many dialogues are so blatant they feel awkward. Some scenes and lines are objectionable.

Since Housefull 5 is a huge ensemble, many actors get sidelined. Big names like Nana Patekar and others are reduced to cameos. The plot's ambiguity may make you lose interest in the killer’s identity. Rest, Housefull 5 plays like how a typical Housefull movie does.

Housefull 5 Works Well From A Visual Standpoint

Performances in Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar carries the film. He keeps the Housefull vibe alive. Riteish Deshmukh is reliable as always. His goofy charm delivers laughs. Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff shine as quirky cops.

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan feels miscast and his role doesn’t gel with the madness. The leading ladies, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Nargis Fakhri, bring glamour but performances leave much to be desired. Sonam stands out with her Punjabi dialogues and energy. Others, like Nana Patekar, are not utilised well enough.

Final Verdict of Housefull 5

Housefull 5 stays true to the franchise expectations. It scores with its grand scale, starry cast, and catchy songs. The murder mystery adds a new twist, and the film stays true to the Housefull brand, that is loud, chaotic, and over-the-top. But the comedy isn’t consistent, and the crude humor is a letdown and also objectionable at instances. The long runtime doesn't help much.

Akshay, Riteish, Sanjay, and Jackie keep things watchable, but many actors are underutilized. If you love the Housefull series for its mindless fun, you’ll find moments to enjoy. It’s a one-time watch for the fans.

Advertisement

Have you watched Housefull 5 yet? Do let us know what you feel about the movie.

ALSO READ: Housefull 5 Twitter Review: Planning to watch Akshay Kumar's comedy thriller? Read 9 tweets to know if it’s worth your time