SSMB29: Mahesh Babu enjoys Sri Lanka trip, Priyanka Chopra schedules high-octane shoot in August

SSMB29 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated upcoming projects, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. While the makers have kept mum on revealing any details, there has been a lot of buzz and speculation that have kept everyone on their toes.

According to the latest update, the cast and crew of the SS Rajamouli directorial are looking forward to an exhaustive schedule in August, which will cover a crucial part of the movie.

Mahesh Babu goes for a Sri Lankan trip ahead of SSMB29’s intense shoot

According to an India Today report, Mahesh Babu, along with his family, has recently jetted off to Sri Lanka for a family vacation that also commemorates his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni’s birthday.

The actor is said to have already undergone extensive physical training prior to the film and will resume shooting for the project once he returns.

Priyanka Chopra allocates her dates for August shoot

Right now, the cast and crew of SSMB29 are on a bit of a break as they gear up for a packed shooting schedule in the month of August. The report further revealed that Priyanka Chopra has also coordinated her dates accordingly.

A source close to the film revealed, “August is when the cameras start rolling again. Mahesh has been undergoing extensive physical training, and Priyanka’s dates have been locked in after long coordination. This schedule is going to be intense and crucial for the story arc.”

SSMB29’s alleged plot leak

Based on a previous report by a Tanzanian portal, The Citizen, the plot of SSMB29 is said to have been heavily inspired by an amalgamation of Indiana Jones and classic African adventure tales.

The report read, “Inspired by Indiana Jones and African adventure classics, the film follows a rugged explorer who sets out on a high-stakes mission through uncharted terrain, battling nature, mystery, and a powerful enemy to uncover a long-lost secret that could change the world.”

