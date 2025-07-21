5 Mohit Suri's memorable romantic movies to stream online: Awarapan, Aashiqui 2 and more

Mohit Suri is currently riding high on the blockbuster success of his recent movie, Saiyaara. The intense love story, starring two newcomers, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has stormed the box office and marked a glorious entry in the Rs 100 crore gross club globally in just three days of its release. If you loved Saiyaara, here are 5 Mohit Suri's most memorable romantic movies to stream online.

1. Aashiqui 2

When it comes to romance, Aashiqui 2 should be on your watchlist. The musical romantic movie starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor holds a special place in the hearts of Mohit Suri's fans. The movie revolves around two artists and has a tragic ending that will leave you in tears.

2. Ek Villain

Mohit Suri reunited with Shraddha Kapoor in Ek Villain after Aashiqui 2. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh as the male leads, who have given their best performances. Like all other Mohit Suri movies, Ek Villain also has a memorable music album that will be on your playlist.

3. Awarapan

Though Awarapan was a box office dud during its release, it turned into a cult classic and the most memorable movie of Mohit Suri's career. Emraan Hashmi played a gangster, Shivam Pandit, who falls in love with his boss's mistress, whom he was tasked to kill. The movie has an evergreen, soulful soundtrack that elevates the experience to another level.

4. Hamari Adhuri Kahani

The 2015 musical romantic drama, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, stars Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balan and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. It is inspired by the real-life love story of Mahesh Bhatt's parents- Nanabhai Bhatt, his stepmother, Hemlata Bhatt, and Shirin Mohammad Ali.

5. Murder 2

Murder 2 is not exactly a romantic movie, but a thriller drama; however, it has a crucial plot of romance between Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez. Prashant Narayanan had played the villain in the movie, which garnered immense praise among the audience.

