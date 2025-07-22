Who are Veer Pahariya’s parents? Inside actor's Entertainment and Political legacy

Veer Pahariya has grabbed all the eyeballs ever since his comment on rumored GF Tara Sutaria's latest picture went viral. Netizens think that these two have been soft-launching their relationship and have made it Instagram official. Since then, fans have been wanting to know everything about him. Today, we will provide you with details about his family, including his parents and his political lineage.

Who is Veer Pahariya's father?

Veer Pahariya's father, Sanjay Pahariya, has worked in the finance and entertainment sector. He was once based in Dubai. He is currently managing his own business and is based in Mumbai. Shikhar Pahariya's father was previously married to Sushilkumar Shinde's daughter, Smruti Shinde. These two got divorced but continue to support their sons. Sanjay is a well-known figure in Mumbai's elite social circles.

Who is Veer Pahariya’s mother?

Veer’s mother, Smruti Shinde, is a TV and Film producer. She belongs to a political family, as her father, Sushilkumar Shinde, was a former Union Home Minister and a senior politician in the Congress party. She has been actively involved in the entertainment industry and co-founded her production company, Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd. Although she stays away from the limelight, she has strong ties to both Bollywood and politics due to her dual background.

Who is Veer Pahariya’s brother?

Shikhar Pahariya is a well-known name amongst all Bollywood lovers owing to the fact that he is dating popular actress Janhvi Kapoor. Veer’s brother has studied Global Finance Management at Regent’s University London. After receiving formal training in Polo, he has represented India in international matches.

Shikhar has co-founded a gaming and entertainment company named India Wyn. He also invests in luxury and lifestyle businesses. Apart from his career achievements, he is always in the spotlight for being a good boyfriend to Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter.

About Veer Pahariya

Talking about Veer Pahariya, he made his big Bollywood debut in Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and more. The film premiered in theaters on January 24, 2025. He was praised for portraying Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya in the movie.

Before his acting career kicked off, Shikhar worked as an assistant director on films like Bhediya and Stree 2.

