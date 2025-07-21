Who is Jassym Lora? All about the Instagram model and wife of Andre Russell as he announces retirement

When Andre “Dre Russ” Russell hits the field, fans expect fireworks as he unleashes thunderous sixes. His potent performances and T20 trophies have amazed fans, but his biggest support comes from his wife, Jassym Lora, who cheers in the stands.

A Miami-born model and influencer, Jassym is not just a “cricket wife”, she's a fashion force with a massive online following and a love story that’s straight out of a celebrity romance reel. As Russell prepares to play his final T20 internationals at Sabina Park on July 20 and 22, 2025, Jassym is ready to celebrate both his career and their shared journey.

A fashion force next to the boundary

Born and raised in Miami, Florida, Jassym earned recognition as a model and blogger before meeting Russell, according to OneCricket. She has collaborated with high-profile brands via her Instagram handle jassymloraru as well.

More than 338,000 followers admire her blend of travelogues and couture shoots. When the IPL lights shine brightest, she transforms into cricket’s most glamorous cheerleader, often spotted donning team colors and sharing behind-the-scenes moments.

Marriage, family, and cricket chemistry

The pair’s romance began years before their 2014 engagement, per the outlet, and culminated in a private July 2016 wedding. Jassym traded fashion week for wicket celebrations, becoming a dedicated cricket supporter and proud mother when Amaiah, their daughter, arrived on January 23, 2020.

Together, the cricketer-influencer duo balance demanding schedules; between Jassym’s photo shoots and brand endorsements and Russell’s globetrotting T20 commitments.

A farewell fit for a champion

As reported by the ICC, Russell announced his retirement from international cricket during the upcoming T20I series against Australia. “Words cannot explain what it meant. To represent the West Indies has been one of the proudest achievements in my life,” he told Cricket West Indies.

With Jassym at his side, the all-rounder will bid farewell on home soil, closing a chapter filled with two T20 World Cup titles and a legacy of fearless play.

