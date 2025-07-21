EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 Teaser to be launched in August with War 2

2025 is turning out to be a good year for Akshay Kumar, as the actor has won over the audience with his versatile act ranging from Sky Force to Kesari 2 and Housefull 5. He also tasted mid-level success with Kesari 2 and Housefull 5, and is now all set for his last release of 2025 – the Subhash Kapoor directed-Jolly LLB 3. Interestingly, the film is a courtroom comedy marking the face-off between two Jolly’s – Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar.

The film is confirmed to hit the big screen on September 19, 2025, and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the makers are gearing up to kick-start their marketing campaign from the month of August. According to reliable sources, the first teaser of Jolly LLB 3 will be launched in the second week of August, and screen all across the country with the big Independence Day 2025 release, War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR. “Jolly LLB 3 team is working on a teaser trailer of this courtroom comedy, that announces the arrival of two Jolly’s to create chaos in each other’s life like never before. The idea is to launch it around August 10, and then send the teaser cut to cinema halls all across to be screened with War 2,” a source shared with us.

The source further informed that the strategy is to escalate the reach of the film, as a large chunk of population in India is expected to step out for War 2. “Cross film promotion is the best and most effective medium of marketing. The team if Jolly is well aware of the pre-release expectations, and this will be among the best-promoted films of AK. The entire asset campaign is planned in advance – from teaser, to songs and a trailer. In-fact, the team is presently shooting for a promotional song in Mumbai with the two Jolly’s,” the source added. Apart from Akshay and Arshad, Jolly LLB 3 also features Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao in key roles.

Apart from Jolly LLB 3, more producers are expected to tie up with multiplex chains to screen their assets with War 2 – right from Dinesh Vijan for Param Sundari to Sajid Nadiadwala for Baaghi 4, and Farhan Akhtar for 120 Bahadur. Talking of Jolly LLB 3, it's among the most awaited films from Akshay Kumar's line-up, and the excitement is expected to escalate further post the asset launch in August. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

