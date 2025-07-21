Travis Kelce is now a member of Taylor Swift's private family group chat post her father’s heart surgery

Taylor Swift has been staying out of the spotlight while helping her father, Scott Swift, recover from a serious health scare. Meanwhile, boyfriend and 7-time All-Pro Travis Kelce has made sure she did not face it alone.

Having stepped up so earnestly during the Swift family crisis, even insiders cannot help but gush at how he’s “doing everything right.” The Kansas City Chiefs star was recently seen driving solo around Los Angeles on Friday night, just as Swift remained focused on her father’s recovery after a quintuple bypass surgery.

The 73-year-old’s operation, performed over a month ago after a routine check-up revealed a critical issue, caught the family off guard. But while Taylor rushed to be by her father’s side with her mom, Andrea, and brother, Austin, Kelce “went into total caregiver mode,” per Daily Mail.

From football star to full-time support

According to the publication, Kelce handled logistics and emotional support behind the scenes—ordering takeout to ensure Taylor ate, checking in personally on Scott’s condition, and managing small but critical details as the family navigated a frightening ordeal.

The outlet’s sources say it was the couple’s first real crisis, and Kelce “was doing everything right,” showing up in a way that earned him serious approval from Swift’s inner circle. “They were in love before, but now it seems unbreakable.”

The family’s approval, one notification at a time

Perhaps the most telling sign of Kelce’s welcome into the Swift family is that he was added to their private group chat, per the publication. The gesture unmistakably symbolizes trust and inclusion, bringing the NFL-popstar duo to a new level in their relationship.

For Taylor, who’s historically leaned on her father for professional and personal advice, Kelce’s reliability during this episode may have changed everything. As one insider has even stated, “If she wasn’t ready to marry him before, she sure is now.”

