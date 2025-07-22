Veer Pahariya's unseen INSIDE party pics ft Sky Force co-star Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya’s electrifying chemistry in Sky Force had become the talk of the town during the release of the film. The fact that these two were dating long before the actress stepped into the glamor world made the fans even more curious about the two. There are several cosy moments of the former lovebirds going viral on the Internet. Let’s have a look at some of their old pictures from the time when they were in love.

Veer Pahariya posing with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya

It is not a hidden fact that Janhvi Kapoor is dating Veer Pahariya’s brother, Shikhar Pahariya. Coincidentally, there was a period when both Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan were dating the two brothers at the same time. There is a picture which is one of the most viral snaps of the two actresses where they are posing with their boyfriends, the Shikhar brothers.

The actresses are twinning in a netted black dress, and both of them are holding their BF’s in their arms.

Veer Pahariya posing with Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is present with her almost everywhere. Their bond is inseparable, and their social media pictures are proof. A picture of Veer along with the brother-sister duo proves that these three really got along well and had some amazing time together when the Sky Force couple were dating.

Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan posing together

This is yet another picture of the former couple posing together. The smile on actress’s face proves that she has spent some really good time with Shikhar.

Well, now both Sara Ali Khan and Shikhar Pahariya have moved on in their lives, and they share a cordial bond with each other. The actor is rumored to be dating Tara Sutaria currently, and their recent social media PDA has made fans believe that they made it official.

