Ted Lasso Season 4 Begins Filming in Kansas City With New Cast and Storyline: Everything We Know So Far

Apple TV+ has officially started production on Ted Lasso Season 4, with filming now underway in Kansas City, Missouri, Jason Sudeikis’ hometown. The new season will also shoot scenes in London.

This marks the return of the beloved sports comedy, which originally premiered in 2020 and has won over audiences worldwide. The streaming platform confirmed the news, sharing that the next chapter of the Emmy-winning series is in full swing.

Original cast members are back

The core cast is returning for Season 4. Jason Sudeikis will once again step into the role of Ted Lasso, alongside Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift.

In a major update, Grant Feely will now play Henry Lasso, Ted’s son. The addition of Feely is part of a new batch of cast members joining the show this season.

Several new faces are set to appear in the upcoming season, including:

Tanya Reynolds

Jude Mack

Faye Marsay

Rex Hayes

Aisling Sharkey

Abbie Hern

Grant Feely

Apple has not yet revealed details about the roles the new cast members will play, except for Feely, who will play Henry.

Here’s what season 4 is about

According to Apple TV+, the official logline for Season 4 reads: “Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

The series will follow Ted and his new team as they navigate the challenges of women’s football, offering a fresh direction for the show.

Jack Burditt, known for Modern Family and 30 Rock, joins the team as an executive producer under a new deal with Apple. Returning producers include Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Jane Becker.

Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh return as co-executive producers and writers, while Sasha Garron joins as co-producer. Julia Lindon serves as a writer, and Dylan Marron is on board as story editor. The series continues to be produced by Warner Bros. Television in association with Universal Television and Doozer Productions.

There is currently no confirmed release date for Ted Lasso Season 4, but the production update confirms that the beloved show is on its way back to screens.

